AFCON 2027: 4 Harambee Stars Talents Benni McCarthy Can Count On After Brilliant 2025/26 Seasons

Benni McCarthy has been handed a timely boost ahead of AFCON 2027 after four Harambee Stars players enjoyed standout 2025/26 club campaigns.

The 2025/26 season has been an incredible milestone cycle for key Harambee Stars players ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Beyond established veteran narratives, this quartet of Kenyan players represents the future of the sport.

In this article, Pulse Sports Kenya analyses how these four prospects fared during their brilliant 2025/26 club campaigns.

1) Moses Shumah (Power Dynamos)

Moses Shumah is giving Benni McCarthy something to think about with his great form in Zambia. Image: Power Dynamos/FKF

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If there is an undisputed king of the 2025/26 season among Kenyan exports, it is Moses Shumah. Following a 17-goal golden boot campaign with Kakamega Homeboyz, the 23-year-old striker secured a transfer to Zambian powerhouse Power Dynamos in July 2025 and completely took the MTN Super League by storm.

Moses Shumah’s debut season in Kitwe was spectacular. Operating as an imposing, high-pressing target man, he netted an astonishing 21 goals to fire Power Dynamos to the league championship with 71 points.

At the MTN FAZ Gala in May 2026, Moses Shumah swept the individual honours, walking away with both the official Golden Boot and the Fans' Player of the Season award.

His clinical finishing and elite hold-up play have caught the attention of prominent clubs across North and South Africa, making him Kenya's most wanted attacking asset ahead of the summer window.

2) Job Ochieng (Real Sociedad)

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Job Ochieng playing for Real Sociedad against Elche. Image: Imago

Having spent his formative European months adapting to the structural demands of Real Sociedad B, Job Ochieng made his La Liga debut for Real Sociedad’s senior side in February 2026.

Job Ochieng logged significant matches, and before his senior promotion, he spent the spring treating La Liga 2 opposition like a training ground, scoring crucial goals against Cádiz CF, Deportivo de La Coruña, CD Castellón (a brilliant brace), and Córdoba CF.

His hard work paid off as he also signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2028.

3) Aldrine Kibet (RC Celta Fortuna)

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Aldrine Kibet Admits He Was Stunned by Harambee Stars Call-Up Years Ahead of Schedule Image source: Telecom Asia

Following his explosive displays at the youth levels, Aldrine Kibet took a massive leap forward by finalising a high-profile, four-year professional contract with La Liga side RC Celta de Vigo.

Kibet spent the 2025/26 campaign integrated into Celta Fortuna (Celta B), testing his skills in the competitive Spanish third tier.

The teenage playmaker registered 10 league appearances over the course of the campaign, as he adapted well to the demands of European football.

Aldrine Kibet capped off his brilliant year by helping Celta Fortuna navigate a deep promotion playoff push, culminating in an appearance in the Playoff Final after a thrilling 3-2 aggregate win over CE Europa.

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4) Timothy Ouma (Lech Poznań)

Timothy Ouma plays for Lech Poznan on loan from Slavia Prague. Image: Imago

Operating in the heart of Central Europe, Timothy Ouma enjoyed a brilliant transitional year on loan at Polish giants Lech Poznań, having transferred to parent club Slavia Prague from IF Elfsborg earlier in the cycle.

Playing a vital structural role, Timothy Ouma’s capabilities were fully displayed across 34 total appearances, anchoring domestic Ekstraklasa fixtures.

His defensive coverage and ability to break opposition lines helped secure a historic 10th league title for Lech Poznań, booking them a spot in the upcoming European qualification rounds.

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