Harambee Stars Legend Explains What Kenya Must Do to Qualify for the 2030 World Cup

Harambee Stars Legend Explains What Kenya Must Do to Qualify for the 2030 World Cup

Harambee Stars Legend Explains What Kenya Must Do to Qualify for the 2030 World Cup

The former Harambee Stars captain believes Kenya can still qualify for the 2030 World Cup by using lessons from the ongoing tournament to rebuild the football structures.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has challenged Kenyan football stakeholders to use the ongoing FIFA World Cup as a blueprint for rebuilding the national team.

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He stated that the tournament highlights the significant gaps preventing Harambee Stars from competing on the global stage.

With Harambee Stars absent from the tournament after failing to qualify, Otieno believes the success of other nations should serve as a crucial wake-up call for the country's administrators, coaches, and players.

Musa Otieno: We Cannot Continue Admiring Other Nations

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"The World Cup is showing us exactly where modern football has reached and where Kenya still needs to improve," Otieno said, as quoted by The Star.

"We cannot continue admiring other nations every four years. We must start building a system that allows Kenya to compete at that level."

The former defender emphasised that the teams excelling at the World Cup are benefiting from long-term planning and sustained investment.

He urged Kenya to study every aspect of the tournament, from youth development and coaching structures to talent identification and in-game management.

"The countries succeeding today are enjoying the benefits of decisions they made 10 or 15 years ago," he noted. "Kenya must also begin thinking beyond the next match or the next election cycle."

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Otieno pointed to the high levels of discipline and tactical organisation on display, contrasting it with the performance of Kenyan players, who he feels often suffer from lapses in concentration during critical moments.

"When you watch the World Cup, you see teams managing games intelligently. Small mistakes are punished immediately, and that is something Harambee Stars must learn."

Musa Otieno Backs Strategy to Scout for Kenyan Talent Abroad

He also highlighted the growing impact of diaspora talent, advising Kenya to adopt a more aggressive and organised strategy to scout players of Kenyan heritage playing abroad.

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"Countries with smaller populations than Kenya are succeeding because they have embraced their diaspora talent. We must do the same aggressively and professionally."

However, Otieno cautioned that recruiting overseas-based players is not a quick fix. "Diaspora players can help, but they are not the complete solution. The foundation must always be a strong domestic development structure."

According to the former international, the ultimate solution lies in grassroots football, where future generations can be properly nurtured.

Otieno also stressed the need for stability in football administration, arguing that years of leadership disputes have consistently hindered progress.

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"No football nation succeeds when administrators spend more time fighting each other than planning for the future," he said, calling for a focus on sustainable projects over short-term gains.

"The biggest investment Kenya can make is consistency. Football development takes years, not months."