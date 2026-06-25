Benni McCarthy Delivers Cautious Message After Bafana Bafana Achieve Historic World Cup Milestone

The Harambee Stars coach has praised Bafana Bafana for reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time, while warning that an even tougher challenge lies ahead.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has hailed South Africa’s historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages after Thursday’s victory over South Korea, while also issuing a cautious warning despite the milestone achievement.

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As South Africa's all-time leading goalscorer, the Harambee Stars coach is no stranger to the pressures of the world's biggest football tournament.

Benni McCarthy represented Bafana Bafana at two World Cups, making his debut at the 1998 tournament in France, where he scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal in a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Four years later, at the 2002 World Cup co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, Benni McCarthy was on the scoresheet again during a dramatic 3-2 loss to Spain.

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Benni McCarthy: This Qualification is the Best Thing For Us

Reacting to the team's long-awaited success, McCarthy praised the players and coaching staff for finally breaking the cycle of group-stage heartbreaks.

"That's it. It's the best thing for us," McCarthy told Sporty TV. "In the second half, if we were a little more clinical and took our chances, even just one, it would have been enough. Then we had our hearts in our mouths for a little bit. But fair play to the team."

The former striker reflected on past disappointments, highlighting the significance of this achievement.

"It's the first time. We've waited 16 years to participate in a World Cup, and twice before we've had opportunities to qualify for the knockout stages. In 2010, we had four points but didn't qualify. At the 2002 World Cup... we also finished with four points and couldn't qualify. So, third time lucky."

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Benni McCarthy Urges Bafana Bafana to Brace for Tough Knockout Round

"We have to give huge credit to the players, the technical staff, and the coaches," the former Manchester United attacking coach continued.

"They've done a solid job, a job well done, and congratulations to the boys. But now the real hard work starts. We've done the group stage; now it's the knockout rounds, what we've all been waiting for. Anything can happen, and anything is possible."

Following their historic group stage performance, Bafana Bafana are set to face co-host nation Canada in the Round of 32.

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