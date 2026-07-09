Monaco Diamond League: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Faith Kipyegon and Co Compete

Monaco Diamond League: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Faith Kipyegon and Co Compete

Monaco Diamond League: Preview, Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Faith Kipyegon and Co Compete

The Monaco Diamond League is set to feature a star-studded lineup, with several Olympic and world champions preparing for another night of elite competition.

The world of athletics turns its attention to Monaco this Friday, July 10, for the Meeting Herculis EBS, the 10th stop on the 2026 Diamond League circuit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event promises a thrilling night of competition, featuring a host of Olympic and world champions. Among the elite athletes scheduled to compete are three-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred, 100m world champion Oblique Seville.

Pole vault world record holder Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will also be in action, though the men's pole vault is a non-Diamond League event at this meet.

Diamond League Meeting in Monaco: Top Athletes to Watch

The men's 100m, the final event of the evening at the Louis-II stadium, is set to be a major highlight. Oblique Seville enters as the favourite, holding the current world-leading time of 9.82 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will face a stiff challenge from Letsile Tebogo, the Paris 2024 Olympic 200m champion, who is looking to improve on his recent second-place finish in Eugene.

Another premier clash awaits in the women's 200m, where Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred will go head-to-head with Gabby Thomas, the reigning Olympic 200m champion, in her first Diamond League appearance of the season.

Faith Kipyegon makes a quick return to the track after competing in the women's mile in Eugene. The five-time world champion will contest the women's 3000m, where she will be joined by Australia's Jessica Hull.

Fast times are also anticipated in the 400m events. Botswana's world champion Busang Collen Kebintshipi aims to continue his strong form from the Eugene Diamond League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the women's race, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, a gold medalist at Paris 2024, will be looking to better her own world-leading time of 48.48 seconds.

Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is set to compete in the men's 1000m, facing Algeria's Djamel Sedjati and 2022 world champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain.

The field events will also feature world-class talent. With Mondo Duplantis on the runway, his own meeting record of 6.05m could be in jeopardy. In the women's pole vault, a headline matchup pits US world champion Katie Moon against Australia's Olympic champion Nina Kennedy.

Diamond League Meeting in Monaco: Full Schedule

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event takes place on Friday, July 10. All times are local in EAT.

19:15 – Pole Vault Women

19:30 – Javelin Throw Women

19:40 – Triple Jump Women

20:55 – High Jump Men

Advertisement

Advertisement

21:00 – Pole Vault Men (Non-diamond event)

21:04 – 400m Women

21:11 – 1000m Men

21:21 – 400m Men

21:32 – 3000m Women

Advertisement

Advertisement

21:35 – Long Jump Men

21:49 – 100m Hurdles Women

22:05 – 3000mSC Men

22:19 – 200m Women

22:28 – 5000m Men

Advertisement

Advertisement

22:52 – 100m Men

Diamond League Meeting in Monaco: How to Watch

The 2026 Wanda Diamond League is broadcast in over 170 countries through various television partners and streaming platforms.

Fans in select territories can also watch a livestream on the official Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. Viewers in East Africa can watch the action live on Action Africa, SuperSport Africa 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3.