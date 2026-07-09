Morocco Government Responds to Viral Claims Atlas Lions Do Not Represent Africa at World Cup

Morocco Government Responds to Viral Claims Atlas Lions Do Not Represent Africa at World Cup

Morocco Government Responds to Viral Claims Atlas Lions Do Not Represent Africa at World Cup

The Moroccan government has addressed viral claims surrounding the Atlas Lions' role at the World Cup, issuing a statement to set the record straight.

The Moroccan government has strongly denied viral social media claims suggesting the country's national football team does not represent the African continent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Officials have labelled the reports as fabricated and have reaffirmed the Kingdom's deep-rooted African identity.

The controversy began when various online posts and publications attributed a statement to Morocco's Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa.

The false reports claimed he had declared that the Atlas Lions represent only Morocco and do not require support from the rest of Africa.

“Morocco is not playing for Africa, but for Morocco first. Morocco is at the World Cup to represent Morocco, not Africa,” the claims reported.

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Morocco Government Issue Statement

In response, the ministry issued a firm rebuttal, stating that no such comments were ever made. It clarified that there is no verifiable interview, speech, or official statement from the minister to substantiate these allegations.

In a strongly worded press release, the ministry stated that Benmoussa "categorically denies these claims and affirms that they are entirely false and unfounded."

"The minister emphasises that he has made no statement to any media outlet regarding this matter," the statement continued.

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"All statements currently circulating and attributed to him in this regard are fabricated and in no way reflect either his position or the official position of the Kingdom of Morocco."

The ministry's declaration serves to underscore Morocco's commitment to its continental identity, dismissing the online rumours as baseless attempts to create division.

Morocco World Cup Campaign 2026

Meanwhile, Morocco is authoring another historic chapter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 by securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

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The Atlas Lions navigated a highly competitive Group C, finishing second after a 1-1 draw with Brazil and a critical victory over Scotland.

In the knockout stages, they showcased immense composure by eliminating the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 32, followed by a dominant 3-0 triumph over co-hosts Canada.

This incredible run makes Morocco the first African nation in football history to reach back-to-back World Cup quarter-finals.