SJAK, NOCK Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Advance Sports Journalism

SJAK and NOCK have renewed their partnership through a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening sports journalism and supporting the growth of Kenyan sport.

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration to advance sports journalism and support Team Kenya's participation in major international competitions.

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The commitment follows a high-level meeting between the leadership of the two organisations, during which discussions focused on promoting transparency, professionalism, and structured engagement between sports administrators and the media.

The meeting recognised the indispensable role sports journalists play in growing sports, enhancing public participation, documenting athletes' achievements, and promoting Kenya's sporting excellence on the global stage.

As the umbrella body representing sports journalists in Kenya, SJAK continues to champion professional standards while serving as a strategic partner to sports institutions in ensuring credible, accurate, and impactful sports reporting.

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Key Resolutions: Selecting the Media Liaison and Team

Among the key resolutions reached was an agreement to strengthen collaboration in the nomination of media personnel accompanying Team Kenya during major international competitions.

"After a meeting with the SJAK top brass today, we have agreed that by virtue of the Association being the umbrella body of all sports journalists in the country, they would be involved in nominating the Media Liaison and possible Media Team of Team Kenya in all NOCK events (Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Winter Olympics and Youth Olympics, among others) to promote transparency and forge a close working relationship with members of the Fourth Estate," said NOCK President Shadrack Maluki.

SJAK President James Waindi welcomed the renewed partnership, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening institutional collaboration between the country's sports movement and the media fraternity.

"This partnership reflects the mutual respect that exists between NOCK and SJAK. Sports journalists are not merely reporters of events; they are critical stakeholders in the growth of sport. By institutionalising structured engagement and transparent processes, we are strengthening confidence among our members while ensuring Team Kenya continues to benefit from professional, credible and coordinated media coverage at the world's biggest sporting events," Waindi said.

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Waindi added that the Association remains committed to working with all sports federations, government institutions, sponsors, and sports organisations in creating opportunities that enhance both sports development and the welfare and professional growth of sports journalists.

SJAK Secretary General Moses Wakhisi noted that the agreement demonstrates the value of sustained dialogue and strategic partnerships in building stronger institutions.

"As the Executive, we remain committed to opening more doors, strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, and ensuring that opportunities are pursued through transparent and accountable processes. We encourage members to continue supporting the Association, maintain active membership, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism as we collectively position SJAK as a trusted partner in the development of Kenyan sport," Wakhisi said.

The Association noted that strong partnerships between sports organisations and the media are fundamental to promoting accountability, increasing the visibility of athletes, attracting investment into sport, and ensuring fans receive credible and timely information.

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