Gout Gout Faces Long Layoff After Hamstring Tear Rules Him Out of World U20 Championships

Gout Gout Faces Long Layoff After Hamstring Tear Rules Him Out of World U20 Championships

Gout Gout Faces Long Layoff After Hamstring Tear Rules Him Out of World U20 Championships

Australian sprint star Gout Gout has shared a disappointing update after an injury forced him to change his plans for the rest of the season.

Australian sprint sensation Gout Gout has been forced to withdraw from the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships after sustaining a significant hamstring tear during a training session in Brisbane.

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The 18-year-old, who had aimed to claim the 200m under-20 world title in Eugene, USA, this August, will now miss the remainder of the season.

Gout Gout has often spoken of his ambition to follow in the footsteps of Jamaican legend and world record-holder Usain Bolt.

Gout Gout Breaks Silence on Hamstring Injury

The rising star announced the news on social media, confirming the severity of the injury. "Unfortunately, I suffered an injury to my left hamstring last night at training in Brisbane," Gout posted on Instagram.

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"I received the MRI report this morning, and unfortunately, the news is not good. I will not be able to compete in Eugene at the World U20 championships next month."

Detailing the diagnosis, Gout revealed the scan showed a grade three tear affecting a large portion of his hamstring.

He quoted the report, stating there was "partial disruption of the tendon which involves less than 10% of the cross-sectional area of the tendon but extends over an 8cm length."

This setback comes after a breakout year for the teenager. In April, he broke the under-20 200m world record at the Australian nationals with a stunning time of 19.67 seconds, which was later officially ratified by World Athletics.

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He had previously won a silver medal in the 200m at the 2024 World U20 Championships as a 16-year-old, finishing behind South Africa’s Bayanda Walaza.

More recently, Gout made his Diamond League debut in Oslo in June, where he finished sixth in the 200m. He also placed third in a rare 150m race behind his training partner, Noah Lyles, before returning to Australia to prepare for the championships.

Despite the disappointment, Gout remains focused on his recovery. "I'm very disappointed but I have no other possibility but to accept the situation," he said.

"I understand this is part of athletics. My focus now will be on my rehab in the coming weeks and months and ensuring I come back in 2027 better and stronger and faster."

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Support has poured in for the young athlete. Athletics Australia have acknowledged the setback but highlighted his bright future.

"Australian Athletics sends its support to Gout Gout following his announcement today that a hamstring injury will prevent him from competing in the World Athletics U20 Championships in the USA in August,” the statement read.

“Gout has had a phenomenal couple of years, and has a long and exciting athletics career ahead of him. It is important that he takes the time to rehabilitate, recover and return to the track to compete when he is ready."