Faith Kipyegon Targets Quick Redemption in Monaco as Emmanuel Wanyonyi Renews Rivalry with Djamel Sedjati

Faith Kipyegon has a chance to banish the memories of last weekend's loss when she faces familiar foes in Monaco on Friday

‎Multiple Olympics and world champion Faith Kipyegon is not backing off the challenge despite admitting that she has been dealing with an injury last weekend.

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‎Kipyegon, who finished third in the one mile at Prefontaine Classic last Saturday, is set to feature at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

‎Kipyegon and Australia’s Jessica Hull have created history at the Louis II Stadium and after setting their world records in 2023 and 2024, respectively, they step up to renew their rivalry over 3000m this time.

‎The Kenyan, who opened her track season with a 5000m win in Shanghai, continues her comeback following a hamstring injury.

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‎The mile in Eugene on Saturday was her first race since Shanghai and she finished third, two places ahead of Olympic and world 1500m medallist Hull.

Steady Progress for Faith Kipyegon

‎They will have to contend with competition from world indoor 3000m champion Nadia Battocletti, two-time world indoor gold medallist Freweyni Hailu and world cross-country champion Agnes Ngetich in her first track race of the season, plus French Olympic triathlon champion Cassandre Beaugrand.

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‎It is a big test for Kipyegon as she continues her recovery from an injury that has left her in a spot of bother in recent weeks.

‎"As athletes, we often deal with challenges you can’t often see from the outside. Since Shanghai [Diamond League], I have been dealing with a hamstring injury but the last two weeks have been a step in the right direction," Kipyegon shared on Sunday.

‎“I didn’t want to miss the Prefontaine Classic and I didn’t want to miss competing in the magic of Hayward Field. From here, we keep building, step by step towards a strong second half of the season," she added.

‎Wanyonyi vs Sedjati in Longer Distance

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‎Running in Monaco signals her intentions to shrug off the challenges and given her resilience, a fast time cannot be ruled out from a venue where she broke the mile world record three years ago.

‎Kipyegon is not the only top Kenyan who will light up Monaco as Olympics as world 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is also on the roster but running the 1000m this time.

‎The men’s 1000m will be a clash of global medallists as Wanyonyi, who won the 800m in Monaco in 1:41.44 last year, breaking a meeting record that had been set by Algeria’s world and Olympic medallist Djamel Sedjati the year before, is set to clash with the North African.

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‎World leader Mohamed Attaoui, 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman, Ben Pattison, Bryce Hoppel and Frenchman Gabriel Tual are the other names set to contest the 1000m.