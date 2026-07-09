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Daniel Sakari: Gor Mahia Complete Signing of Harambee Stars Defender From Kenya Police

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:38 - 09 July 2026
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Daniel Sakari has completed a move to Gor Mahia
Daniel Sakari has completed a move to Gor Mahia Image source: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia have strengthened their squad by securing the services of the experienced Harambee Stars defender ahead of the new season.
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Reigning Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia have officially completed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Daniel Sakari.

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The highly-rated right-back joins K'Ogalo from rivals Kenya Police FC after putting pen to paper on a lucrative two-year contract.

This high-profile transfer marks a crucial piece of business for Gor Mahia as they look to fortify their backline ahead of a demanding domestic campaign and the CAF Champions League.

“𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: All wrapped up! Daniel Sakari is now officially ours… green and ready to go. Welcome aboard Sakari!” Gor Mahia announced on their Facebook page.

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“Daniel Sakari signed a two-year deal to join the home of champions. Karibu Sakari!”

Daniel Sakari's Blockbuster Switch

Having played a pivotal role for the law enforcers, even helping them edge out Gor Mahia to clinch a historic first-ever league title during his stint, Daniel Sakari brings an elite winning mentality to the green army.

Known for his explosive pace and trademark long throw-ins, Daniel Sakari is widely regarded as one of the most complete defenders in Kenyan football.

His versatility allows him to comfortably slot into a deeper defensive shell or surge forward to support the attack, offering tactical flexibility to the Gor Mahia technical bench.

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With international experience under his belt, including 27 caps for Harambee Stars, where he serves as vice-captain, Daniel Sakari provides the depth and leadership that Gor Mahia needs.

K'Ogalo have historically thrived on rock-solid defences, and adding a proven international asset directly addresses their defensive needs.

By securing his signature on a two-year deal, Gor Mahia have not only weakened a direct title rival but have also reinforced their own squad stability.

For Daniel Sakari, this move offers a brand-new challenge to add more silverware to his cabinet under the immense pressure and passionate backing of the K'Ogalo faithful.

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