Daniel Sakari: Gor Mahia Complete Signing of Harambee Stars Defender From Kenya Police

Gor Mahia have strengthened their squad by securing the services of the experienced Harambee Stars defender ahead of the new season.

Reigning Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia have officially completed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Daniel Sakari.

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The highly-rated right-back joins K'Ogalo from rivals Kenya Police FC after putting pen to paper on a lucrative two-year contract.

This high-profile transfer marks a crucial piece of business for Gor Mahia as they look to fortify their backline ahead of a demanding domestic campaign and the CAF Champions League.

“𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: All wrapped up! Daniel Sakari is now officially ours… green and ready to go. Welcome aboard Sakari!” Gor Mahia announced on their Facebook page.

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“Daniel Sakari signed a two-year deal to join the home of champions. Karibu Sakari!”

Daniel Sakari's Blockbuster Switch

Having played a pivotal role for the law enforcers, even helping them edge out Gor Mahia to clinch a historic first-ever league title during his stint, Daniel Sakari brings an elite winning mentality to the green army.

Known for his explosive pace and trademark long throw-ins, Daniel Sakari is widely regarded as one of the most complete defenders in Kenyan football.

His versatility allows him to comfortably slot into a deeper defensive shell or surge forward to support the attack, offering tactical flexibility to the Gor Mahia technical bench.

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With international experience under his belt, including 27 caps for Harambee Stars, where he serves as vice-captain, Daniel Sakari provides the depth and leadership that Gor Mahia needs.

K'Ogalo have historically thrived on rock-solid defences, and adding a proven international asset directly addresses their defensive needs.

By securing his signature on a two-year deal, Gor Mahia have not only weakened a direct title rival but have also reinforced their own squad stability.