Stephen Francis: Shericka Jackson and Kishane Thompson's Coach Dies at 64

The legendary Jamaican coach passed away just a day after celebrating his 64th birthday following a recent illness.

Vincent Stephen 'Franno' Francis, the iconic Jamaican track and field coach who was a driving force behind the nation's golden age of sprinting, has passed away following a recent illness.

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He died late Saturday, just one day after his 64th birthday. Francis, the co-founder and head coach of the renowned MVP Track & Field Club, had been contending with health challenges for several months.

Last week, the club confirmed he was hospitalised, prompting widespread concern throughout Jamaica's athletic community.

In a statement issued by MVP Track Club president Bruce James, the organisation confirmed that Francis was under the care of a team of medical professionals but declined to disclose details about his condition, diagnosis, treatment or prognosis, citing respect for his privacy.

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“Stephen Francis has devoted his life to the development of athletics in Jamaica and has helped shape the careers of Olympic, World Championship and national athletes while making an enduring contribution to the growth and success of the sport in Jamaica and internationally,” the statement said.

Stephen Francis Transformed Track & Field in Jamaica

A sharp, uncompromising, and profoundly influential figure, Francis transformed Jamaica's sprinting prowess through the MVP program, which he established in 1999.

Under his guidance, the club evolved into one of the most successful track and field organisations globally, nurturing a long line of Olympic and World Championship medalists.

The list of world-class athletes coached by Francis at MVP includes sprinting legends Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson.

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Other notable names who benefited from his expertise are Brigitte Foster-Hylton, Melaine Walker, Michael Frater, Sherone Simpson, Kerron Stewart, and Tajay Gayle.

Renowned for his candid analysis, technical genius, and unwavering commitment to developing talent within Jamaica, Francis received significant national honours for his contributions.