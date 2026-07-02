2026 World Cup Golden Boot Race: Harry Kane Applies Pressure on Messi, Mbappe and Haaland

The England captain has moved into contention for the World Cup top scorer’s prize after his brace against DR Congo on Wednesday.

The 2026 World Cup is witnessing what could be the most thrilling Golden Boot race in history, as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland vie for the prestigious award.

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As the knockout stages get underway, the competition among these global superstars is intensifying.

This year's tournament in North America has seen the world's elite strikers, all in their prime, locked in a fierce contest. France's Mbappe, Argentina's Messi, England's Kane, and Norway's Haaland are all frontrunners for the top scorer prize. Meanwhile, legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to hit his stride in the competition.

Kane Closes in on Leaders Mbappe and Messi

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England captain Harry Kane is enjoying a phenomenal season for both club and country, having already scored over 70 goals combined. After a relatively quiet start with three goals in the group stage, Kane netted a crucial brace against DR Congo.

His two goals not only secured England's spot in the Round of 16 but also brought his tournament total to five. He is now level with Norway's Erling Haaland and just one goal behind the current leaders, Mbappe and Messi, who have each scored six.

This performance also boosted Kane's all-time World Cup goal count to 13, moving him closer to Mbappe’s impressive 18 and Messi's record-breaking 19 goals in the tournament's history.

How the Race Unfolded

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Lionel Messi began his campaign in spectacular fashion, scoring six goals in the first three matches. His run included a maiden World Cup hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria, and another goal against Jordan in the final group game.

Kylian Mbappe has also been in sensational form for France, leading the tournament in total goal contributions. In four appearances, he has matched Messi with six goals and has also provided two assists. His teammates, winger Ousmane Dembele and playmaker Michael Olise, have also delivered standout performances.

Haaland and Ronaldo Remain in Contention

Making his World Cup debut, Erling Haaland has made an immediate impact, scoring five goals in just three matches for Norway. He is tied with Kane and has a prime opportunity to catch the leaders in his upcoming match against Brazil.

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Further down the list is Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest goal-scorers of all time. The Portuguese icon has found the net twice in three games, placing him behind other contenders like Brazil's Vinicius Jr and France’s Ousmane Dembe, who have four goals each.

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Standings

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 6 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 6 goals

Harry Kane (England) – 5 goals

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Erling Haaland (Norway) – 5 goals

Ousmane Dembele (France) – 4 goals