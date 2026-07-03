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Job Ochieng: Real Sociedad Make Big Decision on Harambee Stars Forward

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 17:26 - 03 July 2026
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Job Ochieng: Real Sociedad Make Big Decision on Harambee Stars Forward
Job Ochieng: Real Sociedad Make Big Decision on Harambee Stars Forward
Job Ochieng has been rewarded for his impressive progress in Spain with a major opportunity that could shape the next stage of his career.
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Harambee Stars winger Job Ochieng is set to join Real Sociedad's senior squad for their 2026/27 pre-season preparations, marking a significant milestone in his European career.

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The Kenyan international earned the promotion after a series of standout performances for Real Sociedad B, the club's reserve team.

His consistent form and rapid development captured the attention of the first-team coaching staff, who have rewarded him with an opportunity to prove his readiness for top-tier football.

Real Sociedad's pre-season officially kicks off this Saturday at the Zubieta training complex, where players will undergo medicals and fitness assessments.

The first on-pitch training session is scheduled for Sunday, with the club inviting supporters to attend and watch the team begin its preparations for the new campaign.

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Job Ochieng's Brilliant Earns Him Senior Squad Promotion

In a statement released on Thursday, July 2, 2026, the club confirmed the inclusion of several youth players in the senior setup.

"As in previous years, several young players will participate in pre-season training with the first team. This year, twelve youngsters will train with the senior squad during the summer preparations. The players are: Fraga, Kita, Beitia, Balda, Lebarbier, Aguirre, Mikel Rodríguez, Carbonell, Dani Díaz, Ochieng, Marchal, and Carrera."

This pre-season serves as a crucial audition for Job Ochieng Ochieng. Training alongside established La Liga stars will provide him with a platform to showcase his talent, work ethic, and ability to adapt to the rigorous demands of elite football. A strong showing could secure him a permanent spot in the first-team squad for the upcoming season.

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As the players enjoy their final days of the summer break, head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has outlined a demanding schedule for the start of what promises to be an exciting season with participation in four competitions.

The first week's agenda is as follows:

Saturday: Medical and physical tests.

Sunday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta (Open).

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Monday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta.

Tuesday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta.

Wednesday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta.

Thursday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta.

Friday: 11:00 AM, Zubieta.

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Saturday: 11:30 AM, Zubieta (Joint training session with Pau FC).

Sunday: Rest.

All sessions following the open day on Sunday will be held behind closed doors.

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