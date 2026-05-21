Micah Obiero Reveals Tactical Masterstroke That Earned Him Maiden Harambee Stars Call-Up

Micah Obiero is set to make his Harambee Stars debut during Kenya’s friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine and he believes his call-up was down to a key positional change.

A move to a central striking role has been credited by new Harambee Stars call-up Micah Obiero as the catalyst for his most prolific goalscoring season with English National League club Wealdstone FC.

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The 24-year-old forward has enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 campaign, netting 15 goals and establishing himself as one of the standout players for the lower-tier English side.

This impressive form did not go unnoticed, earning him his first-ever selection to the Kenyan national team for the upcoming June friendlies against Kyrgyzstan and Palestine. Obiero will be joined in the squad by his Wealdstone teammate, Deon Woodman, who also received his maiden call-up.

The former Huddersfield Town player revealed that a pre-season conversation with then-Wealdstone manager Sam Cox was pivotal. The coach agreed to deploy him in his preferred position as a striker, a decision that paid immediate dividends.

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"The last three seasons I’ve played in different positions, so it’s hard to get a rhythm," Obiero explained in an interview with the FA.

Obiero on How Change of Position Benefited Him

Micah Obiero strikes the ball to score for English club Wealdstone. Image: Imago

"But with Coxy [Sam Cox], I had a discussion with him in pre-season about playing striker. He gave me the opportunity to play there, and that’s what really kick-started it—playing in my position, getting consistent games, getting that confidence back and hitting the net."

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Obiero also attributed his success to his faith, stating, "I’m a big believer in Jesus Christ, so he’s helped me a lot. Not just in football but in life in general."

Having made over 150 appearances for Wealdstone, the striker expressed his deep connection to the club. "It means a lot, that’s why I’ve been here all this time. It holds a special place in my heart, especially the boys in the changing room," he said. "Every season, I’ve loved the changing room, the people here. And to create memories and make history, that’s what I came here for."

His outstanding season was recognised with two prestigious club awards: the Players’ Player of the Season, as voted by his teammates, and the Golden Boot for finishing as the team's top scorer. A key highlight of his campaign was scoring his first career hat-trick against Hartlepool United, and he also contributed three assists.