Zech Obiero Sends Heartwarming Message to Elder Brother Micah After First Harambee Stars Call-Up

Zech Obiero Sends Heartwarming Message to Elder Brother Micah After First Harambee Stars Call-Up

Zech Obiero Sends Heartwarming Message to Elder Brother Micah After First Harambee Stars Call-Up

Zech Obiero shared an emotional message celebrating his brother Micah Obiero's first-ever call-up to Harambee Stars.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has named his squad for the upcoming June international friendlies, handing five players their senior national team debuts for the national team.

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The team will face Palestine on Wednesday, June 3, before taking on the hosts Kyrgyzstan, on Saturday, June 6, during the FIFA international window.

The new debutants include Deon Woodman (Wealdstone FC), Sammy Hena-Kamau (Hull City), Micah Obiero (Wealdstone), Sydney Agina (Stoke City), and Caleb Kramer (ADO Den Haag).

Zech Obiero's Emotional Message to His Brother

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A heartwarming storyline from the squad announcement is the inclusion of Micah Obiero, elder brother to Zech Obiero, marking a potential first international link-up between the siblings.

The 24-year-old striker has built his career in England, featuring for Huddersfield Town, Carlisle United, FC Halifax Town, and Boston United before joining Wealdstone in 2022. He is also the son of former Kenyan international Henry Obiero.

Following his brother’s call-up, Zech Obiero took to his Instagram stories to share a touching message celebrating the moment.

“@micahobiero, welcome, brother. Such a blessing,” Zech Obiero said, adding love heart emojis to the story.

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Zech Obiero Career with Harambee Stars

Meanwhile, Zech Obiero had previously earned early recognition with the under-20 setup, but experienced setbacks after being left out of the final junior tournament squads in both 2024 and 2025.

His senior breakthrough eventually came in March 2026, when Benni McCarthy persuaded him to join the senior camp after presenting a clear tactical vision for the team.

The talented midfielder made a memorable senior debut on March 27, 2026, against Estonia at the Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda, where he delivered a superb outside-of-the-boot assist for Ryan Ogam.

Just three days later, Zech Obiero further announced himself on the international stage by scoring his maiden goal in the 81st minute of a commanding 3-0 win over Grenada.

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