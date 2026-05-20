Max Dowman: Arsenal Youngster Beats Phil Foden’s Record to Make Premier League History

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman has made Premier League history after becoming the youngest-ever player to be crowned champion.

Arsenal's teenage sensation, Max Dowman, has added another record to his collection by becoming the youngest player to win a Premier League title after the Gunners secured the championship.

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Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday confirmed Arsenal's first league triumph in 22 years, simultaneously cementing Dowman's place in the history books. On the final day of the season, he will be just 16 years and 144 days old.

Dowman qualifies for one of the 40 winners' medals awarded to the champions, having met the minimum requirement of five league appearances. The midfielder has featured as a substitute in five games this season.

Dowman Edges Ahead

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Max Dowman. Image: Imago

This achievement is the latest in a series of milestones for the young star. In August 2025, he made his senior debut at 15 years and 235 days, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history. He followed this by becoming the Champions League's youngest-ever player in November 2025, aged 15 years and 308 days.

In March, Dowman also became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer at 16 years and 73 days when he scored a late goal to secure a 2-0 victory over Everton.

The previous record for the youngest Premier League winner was held by Phil Foden, who was 17 years and 350 days old when he won the first of his six titles with Manchester City during the 2017-18 season. Dowman now joins a prestigious list that includes former Arsenal title winners like Gael Clichy and Nicolas Anelka.

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YOUNGEST PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE WINNERS

Max Dowman - 16 years, 144 days (Arsenal 2025-26)

Phil Foden - 17 years, 350 days (Man City 2017-18)

Rico Lewis - 18 years, 188 days (Man City 2022-23)

Brahim Diaz - 18 years, 283 days (Man City 2017-18)

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Gael Clichy - 18 years, 294 days (Arsenal 2003-04)

Rafael da Silva - 18 years, 319 days (Man Utd 2008-09)

Nicolas Anelka - 19 years, 57 days (Arsenal 1997-98)

Neco Williams – 19 years, 104 days (Liverpool 2019-20)

Phil Neville – 19 years, 105 days (Man Utd 1995-96)

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