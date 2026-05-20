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AFCON 2027: The Ksh11 Billion Funding Headache Threatening to Derail Kenya’s Preparations

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 16:01 - 20 May 2026
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AFCON 2027 faces freash funding problems. Image source: Handout
Kenya is facing a massive funding shortfall that could delay the country’s preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.
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Kenya needs an additional Ksh11.02 billion to complete the stadiums required for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), raising fresh concerns about the nation's readiness to co-host the prestigious tournament.

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The significant funding deficit was revealed during a National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture session, where Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi presented the budget estimates for the State Department for Sports.

Mwangi informed the committee that the total cost for the designated AFCON stadium projects is Ksh15.11 billion. However, only Ksh3.74 billion has been paid so far, creating a substantial financial gap that threatens to derail construction timelines.

The Principal Secretary warned that without further support from the national treasury, Kenya could face significant delays in delivering the necessary infrastructure for the continental showpiece.

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He explained that the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), a key source of funding, is already overcommitted. Despite an approved budget of Ksh18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, the fund is stretched thin by various obligations.

Financial Commitments Straining Budget

"The financial commitments of SASDF include annual loan repayment for Talanta Sports City of Ksh6.29 billion, participation and hosting of sports events at Ksh6 billion, escrow account deposits of Ksh1.57 billion, standby letters of credit of Ksh1.57 billion, establishment of constituency sports academies at Ksh2.1 billion and upgrade of community sports grounds at Ksh1.4 billion," Mwangi stated as quoted by People Daily.

"Given these competing obligations, SASDF is constrained to meet the financing requirements for critical AFCON 2027 projects."

Echoing these concerns, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya told lawmakers that the National Treasury must intervene to cover the shortfall. He emphasised that Kenya's commitment to hosting AFCON brings urgent infrastructure demands that cannot be ignored.

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"We have a lot to prepare, especially in infrastructure," Mvurya said. "The key venue, Raila Odinga [Talanta] Stadium, is at 91 per cent completion, but there is still a lot required in terms of auxiliary activities related to operationalisation, including a power substation estimated to cost around Ksh937 million."

Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Venues Confirmed

The revelations sparked alarm among committee members, who questioned the country's ability to be ready in time. Yatta MP Robert Basil highlighted the slow progress at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which was previously slated as a host venue.

"I will make reference to Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is at 18 per cent completion and had been earmarked as one of the fields to be used during the games," Basil noted.

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In response, Mwangi clarified that the government has since revised its hosting plan, dropping Kipchoge Keino Stadium from the final list. He confirmed that Talanta and Kasarani Stadiums in Nairobi will be the primary match venues. Nyayo National Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex are designated as training grounds.

Kenya is co-hosting the 2027 AFCON with Uganda and Tanzania under the joint "Pamoja Bid," which was selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2023. This will be the first time the tournament is held in East Africa since 1976.

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