Eliud Kipchoge Roots for Cape Town to Join London, Chicago and Berlin Marathon League

Kenya’s marathon great Eliud Kipchoge is calling on Africa to collectively push for the inclusion of the Cape Town Marathon into the World Marathon Majors.

Legendary Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge has urged Africa to push for the inclusion of Cape Town into the World Marathon Majors.

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Kipchoge will run his first-ever marathon on African soil in Cape Town on Sunday as he continues to preach his message of running and would like the race to become one of the majors.

The 41-year-old has run all World Marathon Majors being; London, Tokyo, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Boston and Sydney and will get his first test of Cape Town Marathon on Sunday.

Kipchoge, a former world marathon record holder, feels it is about time Africa also had a race that is put on the same level as those prestigious events and is hoping that Cape Town will be the one.

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“Cape Town is the only marathon where I am really rooting for to be among the World Major Marathons,” Kipchoge said upon landing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Kipchoge Issues Rallying Call

Eliud Kipchoge (right) will be the headline act at the 2026 Cape Town Marathon. Image: Cape Town Marathon

“This is our marathon. I want to urge all the 53 countries in Africa to invest in Cape Town because this is our only marathon. We need to feel proud, we need to work on it because this is where we sell our culture as Africans,” the two-time Olympics champion further stated.

Eliud Kipchoge is in Cape Town backing the city's bid to become Africa's first Abbott World Marathon Major. The marathon legend says the move could redefine long-distance running on the continent as he begins his World Marathon Tour across seven continents. Tune in to #eNCA,… pic.twitter.com/CSTvHorAJo — eNCA (@eNCA) May 19, 2026

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Kipchoge has done it and seen it all at major marathons, having won five times in Berlin, four in London and also recorded victories in Tokyo and Chicago and will be hoping to add Cape Town to the list.

The race in the ‘Mother City’ is the first of his “Eliud’s Running World” tour which will see Kipchoge run seven marathons across different continents to inspire healthier living and unite people through running.