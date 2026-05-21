Casemiro (right) is set to join MLS side Inter Miami after leaving Manchester United. Image: Imago

Casemiro (right) is set to join MLS side Inter Miami after leaving Manchester United. Image: Imago

From Rainy Manchester to Sunny Miami: Man United Cult Hero to Join Lionel Messi at MLS Club

The midfielder has opted for the less demanding schedule in the MLS over a host of clubs in Europe after leaving Manchester United.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is on the verge of joining Inter Miami, where he would team up with stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the United States.

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The move comes after his departure from Manchester United. According to reports, the 34-year-old is expected to sign a three-season contract with the MLS club.

Negotiations have been ongoing for over two months, and sources indicate that the final bureaucratic details are being settled. Casemiro is reportedly keen to finalise the deal in the coming days to secure his future before the 2026 World Cup.

Before settling on Inter Miami, the midfielder reportedly considered and rejected offers from other markets. These included clubs from Saudi Arabia and European giants such as Inter Milan and Juventus. Fellow MLS side LA Galaxy also showed interest, but Casemiro ultimately preferred the project in Miami.

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The decision was made in consultation with his family, who were drawn to Inter Miami's competitive structure and a less demanding match schedule compared to European football.

Farewell to Old Trafford

Casemiro said farewell to Man United last Sunday. Image: Imago

Casemiro's time at Manchester United concludes after four seasons, during which he won two major trophies: the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. He has been released by the club and will not participate in the final Premier League match of the season. This past campaign was his most prolific, as he scored a career-high nine goals.

Focus Shifts to National Team Duties

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With his club future nearly settled, Casemiro's immediate focus will turn to the Brazilian national team. He is scheduled to report to the Granja Comary training complex next Wednesday to begin preparations for his third World Cup.

Brazil's upcoming schedule includes: