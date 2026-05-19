Harambee Stars are scheduled for two friendly matches in June.

Harambee Stars are scheduled for two friendly matches in June.

Harambee Stars Squad: Ryan Ogam, William Lenkupae Among Returnees as Benni McCarthy Hands Debuts to 5 Players

Benni McCarthy has named a balanced Harambee Stars squad featuring returning players like Ryan Ogam and William Lenkupae alongside several new call-ups for the June international friendlies.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has unveiled the Kenya national football team squad for the upcoming international friendlies.

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The squad features a mix of experienced returnees and fresh talent, as McCarthy continues to shape a competitive side ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Among the returning players are William Lenkupae, Richard Odada, Job Ochieng, and Ryan Ogam, while the newcomers earning their first senior national team call-ups are defender Deon Woodman from English non-league club Wealdstone FC, Hull City winger Sammy Hena-Kamau, Wealdstone forward Micah Obiero, Stoke City defender Sydney Agina, and ADO Den Haag goalkeeper Caleb Kramer.

The Harambee Stars are scheduled to play Palestine on Wednesday, June 3, followed by a match against hosts Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, June 6, during the official FIFA international window.

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Harambee Stars Squad: Introducing the New Faces

Among the fresh additions, Micah Obiero brings a notable profile. The 24-year-old striker, born in Redbridge, England, has steadily climbed the English football ladder.

Before joining Wealdstone in 2022, Obiero had stints at Huddersfield Town, Carlisle United, FC Halifax Town, and Boston United. He has since established himself as a key player for Wealdstone, known for his work rate and versatility across the forward line.

Football runs in his family; he is the son of former Kenyan player Henry Obiero, and his brother, Zech Obiero, is already a member of the Harambee Stars.

Another exciting prospect is Hull City winger Sammy Hena-Kamau, who earns his first senior opportunity after developing in England's youth systems. The attacker recently joined Hull's Under-21 team following his time at Swansea City's academy, where he was regarded as a promising talent.

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The squad is also bolstered by defender Sydney Agina from Stoke City's development program. Agina is considered a versatile defender, comfortable playing in both central and wide positions.

Goalkeeper Caleb Kramer gets his chance after consistent progress within the youth structure of Dutch club ADO Den Haag.

Meanwhile, defender Deon Woodman, who has been impressive for Wealdstone, adds more depth to the team's backline.

The June friendlies will provide Benni McCarthy with another chance to evaluate new players and foster competition within the squad as the build-up to AFCON 2027 continues.

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Full Harambee Stars Squad

Goalkeepers: Byrne Omondi, Faruk Shikhalo, Caleb Kramer

Defenders: Erick Ouma, Stanley Wilson, Sylvester Owino, Frank Odhiambo, Alphonce Omija, Deon Woodman, Rooney Onyango, Sydney Agina

Midfielders: Richard Odada, Chris Erambo, Clarke Oduor, Will Lenkupae, Austine Odhiambo, Zech Obiero