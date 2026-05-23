Manzur Okwaro: Fresh Hope for Harambee Stars Utility Man After Key Change at French Club

Manzur Okwaro could benefit from a major coaching change at Stade de Reims that may open the door for his breakthrough into the first team.

The arrival of new head coach Nicolas Usaï at Stade de Reims could provide a significant opportunity for Harambee Stars utility man Manzur Okwaro, who is looking to secure a place in the first team.

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Usaï, 52, was officially appointed on Thursday, signing a two-year contract with the French club. He outlined his key ambitions, which include unifying the squad, driving high performance, and fostering the development of young talent within the club.

"The project immediately motivated me," stated Usaï, who was a top candidate to succeed the departing Karel Geraerts.

"I'm staying in a league I know well, but with a structure designed to aim higher. Everything is in place for success. I'm arriving fresh, full of energy, and I can't wait to get started."

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Manzur Okwaro: New Stade de Reims Coach Keen on Youth Development

Usaï's emphasis on youth development is particularly promising for 20-year-old Okwaro. The Kenyan midfielder has spent the last six months with the club's reserve team in the Pro 2 league and is eager to make his senior debut.

"I know I will be able to rely on a generation of very high-quality young players," said Usaï, who brings extensive experience from managing 196 matches in Ligue 2 with clubs like LB Châteauroux, Nîmes Olympique, and Pau FC. "The reputation of Reims' youth academy speaks for itself."

Okwaro fits the profile of the players Usaï aims to promote and could be a key beneficiary when the squad gathers for preseason preparations at the Raymond Kopa Training Centre at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Joseph Okumu will also be looking for a fresh start under the new manager. The defender's 2025-2026 season was derailed by a serious ligament injury to his left knee, limiting him to just a single appearance.

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Discussing his coaching philosophy, Usaï emphasised his desire for a team that dictates the game. "I focus first and foremost on my team. I believe that the priority is to create problems for the opposition," he explained.

"The tactical and technical aspects are essential, but with experience, I know that managing and uniting the team around the project are indispensable components of success."

Reims' General Manager, Mathieu Lacour, expressed his confidence in the new appointment. "We are very happy to welcome Nicolas Usaï to Stade de Reims," Lacour said.

"He is a coach who knows Ligue 2 perfectly, who gets the best out of his players, and who has a true talent-development DNA."

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