Harambee Stars: 5 Benni McCarthy’s Main Men Facing Defining Career Decisions

With AFCON 2027 a year away, the 2026-27 season will determine who makes Benni McCarthy’s squad and there are a number of players who must make crucial decisions.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has been looking at a number of players as he prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and among them are some who face defining decisions ahead.

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The 2026-27 season will decide who makes McCarthy’s squad and the players looking to catch his eye will need to be playing regularly for their clubs.

However, ahead of the upcoming campaign, there are some of his tried and trusted who will need to make tough choices for the benefit of their careers and also with an eye on the AFCON 2027 squad.

Pulse Sports highlights five of McCarthy’s key men who face defining periods.

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Ryan Ogam

Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal against Estonia. Photo: FKF Media

The former Tusker FC striker moved to Austria to join Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC and many hoped that he would slot directly into the senior team.

However, he played just two games for the senior side before he was dropped to the second-string team where he managed four goals nine games.

That was not the plan and ahead of AFCON, he will need to be playing top flight football regularly, meaning he has to force his way back into the Wolfsberger senior team, or perhaps seek a loan move elsewhere.

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William Lenkupae

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy embraces midfielder William Lenkupae after he scored a late equalizer against Gambia in March 2025. Photo/FKF Media.

William Lenkupae last played club football in October 2025 but has still been getting call-ups from McCarthy, something that raised eyebrows before the South African coach defended his decision.

Since leaving Finnish top-tier club Vaasan Palloseura (VPS), Lenkupae has not found a club yet but it is hard to see McCarthy including him in the AFCON squad if he does not find a new home next season and therefore a key decision in the coming weeks is crucial.

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Mohammed Bajaber

Mohammed Bajaber in Harambee Stars training ahead of the 2026 FIFA Series. Image: FKF Media

One of McCarthy’s trusted men, Mohammed Bajaber returned to the Harambee Stars quad in March after a year’s absence. That was largely down to an injury sustained last June and another one in January this year.

Those setbacks limited his appearances for Tanzanian giants Simba but even after he recovered, he has still not been afforded opportunities at his club even though McCarthy has been handing him call-ups.

Heading into next season, Bajaber will have to decide whether sticking around at Simba will afford him game time or a move elsewhere will be necessary to gain the much-needed sharpness ahead of AFCON.

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Job Ochieng

Job Ochieng in action for Harambee Stars during the FIFA Series Photo: FKF Media

The Real Sociedad forward is facing a defining period ahead but it is not of his own making.

The 23-year-old winger is no longer considered an Under-23 player, a change that significantly impacts his status within Real Sociedad's Zubieta academy system, as he will no longer be able to shuttle between the second-string and senior teams.

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Sociedad have to therefore decide to promote him into the senior team, which might not guarantee game time, or loan him out for regular football, as staying in the ‘B team’ will stunt his development.

Alpha Onyango

Harambee Stars midfielder Alpha Chris Onyango

Unlike the aforementioned, the Gor Mahia midfielder’s issue is not lack of playing opportunities as he is one of the key men under Charles Akonnor but questions remain on where he will be playing next season.

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Alpha Onyango came close to leaving K’Ogalo for a Tunisian club last year but the Kenyan champions blocked the move which left him crushed.