Mary Moraa Hails Irene Jepkemboi's Historic Feat at Commonwealth Games: 'This Youngster Is Special'

The Kenyan middle-distance star has paid an emotional tribute to Irene Jepkemboi, whose achievement has rewritten the country's athletics history.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa has heaped rich praise on young Kenyan thrower Irene Jepkemboi following her historic podium finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

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While Kenya’s traditional dominance on the track produced memorable gold medal moments, it was Irene Jepkemboi’s historic breakthrough in the field events that captivated Mary Moraa.

Writing history as the first Kenyan woman to ever step onto a global podium in the javelin throw, Irene Jepkemboi delivered a performance for the ages, securing a bronze medal and opening a new chapter for field sports in the country.

Mary Moraa’s Glowing Tribute to Kenya’s Rising Star

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Reflecting on Saturday night’s action in Glasgow, Mary Moraa highlighted how significant Jepkemboi's podium placement is for Kenyan athletics.

Despite gold medals from Edmund Serem, Faith Cherotich and Matthew Kipsang, Mary Moraa emphasised that the true headline belonged to the young javelin sensation.

The 2023 world 800m champion expressed her excitement in an emotional social media tribute. "Now, this youngster is special. Matthew Kipsang might have recaptured the men’s 5000m title for Kenya at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday night, but the moment belonged to this javelin thrower, Irene Jepkemboi,” Mary Moraa shared in a post on her Facebook.

“She handed the country its first-ever medal at any global championships, winning bronze at the Glasgow Games. Mackenzie little of Australia won gold while Tori Moorby from New Zealand silver. Congratulations Irene."

Breaking Barriers in Kenyan Field Events

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Kenya has long been celebrated across the globe as an endurance powerhouse, dominating middle- and long-distance running for decades.

However, technical field events have rarely produced podium finishers at major global competitions. Jepkemboi’s bronze medal in Glasgow shatters that longstanding narrative. Facing a world-class field, she held her nerve through six rounds of competition.