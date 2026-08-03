National Sevens Circuit: Kabras Sugar Dislodge KCB from the Top After Dala 7s Heroics

The sugar millers were flawless in Kisumu and took full advantage of the bankers’ early elimination to get in pole position of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit leaderboard.

Kabras Sugar took full advantage of KCB’s slip-up at the Dala Sevens, the second leg of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, when they stormed to victory to take control of the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sugar millers, who had lost the Prinsloo Sevens final to KCB a week earlier, were flawless in Kisumu at the weekend, ending the tournament with the coveted trophy.

A year after watching KCB lift the Dala Sevens trophy at their expense, Kabras turned the tables this time, coming from a try down at the break to beat Menengai Oilers 19-5 in the final, reclaiming the title and, moving to the summit of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit standings with 41 points.

This is six points more than rivals and defending series champions KCB, who could only finish fifth at Dala for 13 points, having collected the maximum 22 in Nakuru a week earlier.

KCB, who had a shaky group stage run, were knocked out at the quarter-final by Kenya Harlequin, before they went on to save face by defeating Strathmore 24-17 for a fifth-place finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kabras Turnaround Reclaims Trophy

20 yr old Lukusi, 20 yr old Roy, @wekesa_kenya , 19 yr old Khwesa, 19 yr old Rayvon n 19 yr old Oyoo. So yes, you can win with kids 🙌🏿🔥#RugbyKe #KabrasSugar #KenyasSweetest #Sportpesa7s #Dala7s pic.twitter.com/aiBlt3S7aH — Kabras Sugar RFC (@RfcKabras) August 2, 2026

Meanwhile, in the cup final, Oilers’ early try woke up Kabras with Derrick Ashihundu getting them back level before youngster and Series MVP Rayvon Ambale scored and converted his own try to edge his side ahead. Fredrick Wangila added to the score that put daylight between the two sides, his try converted by Michael Lukusi.

“We are very happy to have won here in Kisumu. We came too short in Nakuru, losing in the final but we knew we had it in us to win here and we couldn’t be more pleased,” Kabras captain Mathias Osimbo said after his team’s victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harlequin had to settle for third spot after a tough battle with Mwamba. The two sides tied 17-17 in regulation time and needed extra time to decide the winner and that moment of pride fell to Harlequin’s captain Shaquel Bosire, his try sealing a 22-27 win for Kulabu.

Meanwhile, the Mwamba women’s team had no such troubles as they beat Kenya Harlequin 10-7 courtesy of a last-minute try to win the Dala Sevens Division One women's crown to walk away with the Ksh100,000 winners’ prize from tournament sponsors SportPesa.

SportPesa Official Lauds High Competition

Mwamba Ladies receive the women's Divsion One trophy from SportPesa Head of Public Relations Willis Ojwang. Image: SportPesa

"Dala has given us exactly the kind of rugby this circuit was built for, physical, unpredictable and full of statements. Congratulations to all the winners but what stood out for me was how hard sides like Harlequin and MMUST pushed the established order,” said SportPesa Head of Public Relations Willis Ojwang.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That's a good sign for the rest of the series. Two legs in, the gap between the top teams and the chasing pack is closing and that competitiveness is exactly what we want heading into Kabeberi and the rest of the circuit."

Elsewhere on the circuit, the promotion battle at the Impala Club provided its own drama. Catholic Monks booked their place in Division 1 with a 20-14 win over Stallions in the Division 2 final, earning themselves Ksh70,000, with Stallions taking home Ksh30,000 as runners-up.