Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time but Must Comply With 3 Court Orders in Speeding Case

Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time but Must Comply With 3 Court Orders in Speeding Case

Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time but Must Comply With 3 Court Orders in Speeding Case

The 2023 world 100m champion has been given several court-ordered obligations after resolving her high-profile speeding case without serving jail time.

Olympic sprint champion Sha'Carri Richardson has resolved a high-profile "super speeder" case in Florida, avoiding jail time by accepting a plea deal.

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The agreement requires her to pay a $500 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, and complete an eight-hour driving course.

The case originated from a traffic stop in January, where Orange County deputies clocked Richardson driving an Aston Martin at 104 mph on State Road 429.

Officers alleged she was weaving through traffic and "dangerously tailgating" other cars. Richardson initially pleaded not guilty but has since changed her plea to close the matter.

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This legal resolution comes as Sha’Carri Richardson continues to dominate on the track. Her recent achievements include winning the 2026 US national 100m title.

Sha’Carri Richardson: What Happened in January

The January incident also involved fellow sprinters Christian Coleman and Twanisha Terry. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Christian Coleman, Richardson's boyfriend, arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene on her behalf.

He was arrested for allegedly refusing to comply with deputies' orders to return to his vehicle. A subsequent search of his car led to charges of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia after a glass pipe was reportedly found. Terry, who also stopped at the scene, received a citation for stopping on a limited-access highway.

Body camera footage from the stop showed Richardson apologising to the officers, stating she "didn't know her car was speeding."

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She explained that her phone had been resting on the vehicle's controls, inadvertently changing its driving mode. Her initial charges included dangerous excessive speeding, failing to dim headlights, following too closely, and failing to move over.

This was not Sha’Carri Richardson's only recent legal issue. In 2025, she was arrested following an altercation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport that also involved Christian Coleman.