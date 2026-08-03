Faten Ben Amar El Azizi passed away while attempting to cross to Ceuta.

Faten Ben Amar El Azizi passed away while attempting to cross to Ceuta.

Tragedy Strikes Moroccan Football as Player Dies Attempting to Cross into Spanish Enclave of Ceuta

The young footballer’s attempt to find a better life was cut short after an accident as she was crossing to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

The Moroccan sports community is in mourning following the tragic death of Faten Ben Amar El Azizi, a footballer for the Maghreb Atletic Tetouan women's team.

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She lost her life in an accident while attempting to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, an incident that has deeply affected the city of Tangier and the nation's football scene.

According to Moroccan news outlet Al Botola, El Azizi died during the crossing attempt, bringing a sudden and tragic end to a promising athletic career. Her death has left a significant void in women's football within the Kingdom.

Tributes and condolences have poured in from across the Moroccan sporting world, with many praising El Azizi's character and sportsmanship.

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Promising Career Cut Short

The Moroccan Union of Professional Players extended its heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends and teammates at Maghreb Atletic Tetouan.

In an official statement, the Union expressed its solidarity with her family and the broader sports community, mourning the painful loss. The statement included a prayer for her and for strength for her loved ones.

El Azizi had a promising career, having previously played for Moghreb Tetouan before proudly representing Maghreb Atletic Tetouan. Despite her young age, she had already made a notable impact on the sport.

Her passing marks a sorrowful moment in the history of Moroccan women's football, which has lost one of its bright talents under devastating circumstances. The tragedy has left a profound sense of sadness throughout Tangier and the entire Moroccan sporting family.

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