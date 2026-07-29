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Bruno Guimaraes: What is Delaying Brazil Midfielder’s Dream Move to Arsenal

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 09:54 - 29 July 2026
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Bruno Guimaraes is pushing for a move to Arsenal. Image: Imago
Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Newcastle United captain and latest reports should the Gunners hope of concluding the deal.
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Arsenal have entered advanced talks with Newcastle United to secure the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with discussions reportedly progressing toward a deal worth over £75 million.

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The Gunners have identified the Brazil international as a primary target to strengthen their midfield following their Premier League title victory. Negotiations have accelerated in recent days, especially as Guimaraes has reportedly informed Newcastle of his desire to move to the London club.

Newcastle have been hesitant to part with another key player, having already sanctioned the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer. However, Arsenal have intensified their pursuit as the midfielder's return for pre-season training approaches, pushing for a resolution.

Final Payment Structure Yet to Be Agreed

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Bruno Guimaraes is an Arsenal target. Image: Imago

Initial discussions saw Arsenal hopeful of a deal around the £60 million mark. After a £70 million offer was rejected, talks have now advanced to a potential verbal agreement for a fee exceeding £75 million, though the final payment structure is still being negotiated.

Manager Mikel Arteta considers the 28-year-old an elite addition who would bring leadership, technical skill, and valuable experience to his squad. It is understood that personal terms with Guimaraes have been settled for some time, smoothing the path for a potential transfer.

For Newcastle, the situation presents a difficult choice between retaining their captain against his wishes and cashing in on a significant offer. The club is carefully considering the financial and sporting ramifications of selling such an influential player, particularly after a challenging previous season.

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With both clubs seemingly moving closer to a final decision, further developments are anticipated once Guimaraes officially reports back to Newcastle for training. Arsenal remain determined to complete the signing and bolster their championship-winning side.

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