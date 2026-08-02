Vinicius Jr to Arsenal Would Be Bigger Than Ronaldo and Pogba’s Return to Man United - AFTV Boss

The Arsenal fan channel head claims the Gunners would have pulled off the biggest transfer in Premier League history if they secure the Real Madrid winger.

Robbie Lyle, the founder of the popular Arsenal fan channel AFTV, believes if the Gunners pull off a deal for Vinicius Junior, it would be the biggest transfer in Premier League history.

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Arsenal have been linked with Vinicius Jr since last month as they are reportedly waiting to pounce after contract talks stalled between the Brazil winger and his club Real Madrid.

While many feel the deal could be too complex and very expensive for the Premier League champions, the powers that be at the north London club believe they have what it takes to pull it off.

For Lyle, who has followed the club for decades, enduring years of suffering during their low moments, this is stuff of dreams and he does not see any other transfer ever done in the English top flight that would surpass this, were it to be finalised.

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Biggest Transfer in Premier League History?

If Arsenal sign Vinícius Jr., it will be the biggest signing in Arsenal's history and the Premier League's history, not even the likes of Ronaldo or Pogba would compare ~ Robbie Lyle@AFTVMedia @SammyMuraya @KariukiThige @ItsRobbieLyle @Cecil_jee @drsportsmedia @leemarkjudges… pic.twitter.com/1H5SMqNndy — Radio Generation (@RadioGenKe) August 1, 2026

“Vinicius Junior would be the biggest signing we have ever made,” Lyle, who is in Kenya with members of his crew, said on Radio Generation.

“I actually think it would be the biggest signing in Premier League history. We were looking at it and saying, could it be [Cristiano] Ronaldo [when he came back to Manchester United] the return was massive, remember all this hysteria around it.

“[Andriy] Shevchenko back in the day when he went to Chelsea. That was a big deal because he had won the Ballon d’Or and we thought [Paul] Pogba when he came back [to Man United], that was a huge one. But I just think this would be bigger,” he further stated.

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Ronaldo’s return to United in the summer of 2021 generated a big buzz both on and offline with the Red Devils hoping that it would catapult them to Premier League glory but things went south as he left one-and-a-half years later after clashing with manager Erik ten Haag and slamming the club’s ambitions.

Mikel Arteta Responds to Vinicius Links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners can seal the transfer of Vinicius, who is still left with one year on his Real Madrid contract, but manager Mikel Arteta has hinted at the possibility of something in the works.

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"Well, we are already active trying to improve and evolve the team – that's clear," Arteta told the press when asked about the Brazilian as per talkSPORT.