Man United Rocked as Highly-Rated Star Asks to Leave for Premier League Rivals

The Red Devils are grappling with the imminent departure of the teen sensation who is considered the best in England among his age-group.

Manchester United's highly-rated teenage sensation, JJ Gabriel, is reportedly considering a move to a Premier League rival after requesting to leave the club.

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The 15-year-old, widely seen as one of the most promising young talents in world football, has yet to make his senior debut for United but has already made a significant impression.

Gabriel has trained with Michael Carrick's first-team squad on multiple occasions and even featured in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm this past August.

His burgeoning reputation was further enhanced last week when he scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah. United had reportedly planned to give the young forward his first-team debut in the upcoming Carabao Cup match against Brighton.

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However, Gabriel's future at Old Trafford is now uncertain following his immediate transfer request. The player is not currently under contract but will be eligible to sign a scholarship deal when he turns 16 on October 6.

According to reports, two Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, have already shown interest in the forward. Gabriel is said to be open to joining another top-flight English club, though no formal agreement is in place. Manchester United, for their part, are reportedly still hopeful they can persuade him to stay.

A Generational Talent?

The significant hype surrounding JJ Gabriel is well-founded. The teenager is considered the most exceptional talent to emerge from United's academy in recent years and is widely regarded as the best player in England born in 2010. His playing style has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi, while his ability to receive the ball on the turn has been likened to Manchester City's Phil Foden.

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Under the tutelage of Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher, Gabriel has developed into a prolific goalscorer, with his skill and finishing variety only adding to the high expectations. However, football history is filled with promising youngsters who failed to transition to the senior game.

Former United prodigies like Angel Gomes and Shola Shoretire, who hold records as the club's youngest-ever Premier League and European players respectively, have found success elsewhere after limited first-team opportunities.

The situation with Gabriel, however, feels different. While United hope to resolve the matter, the club is wary of being held to ransom by a school-age player. Interest from abroad is also strong, with Barcelona's pursuit well-documented.

Gabriel holds an Irish passport through his father, former Republic of Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill, which would simplify a move to a European club by avoiding Brexit-related complications.

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