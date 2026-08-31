Man United Legend Warns Michael Carrick Over Major Concern Despite Big Ipswich Win

The former Man United skipper has praised Bruno Fernandes for delivering for the club but highlighted a key problem that could derail Michael Carrick.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Bruno Fernandes as the club's most significant signing since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, following the captain's stellar performance in a 5-2 win over Ipswich.

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However, Neville also voiced serious concerns about the team's defensive vulnerabilities under manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils secured their first Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, recovering from a surprising opening-day defeat to Hull. Fernandes was the architect of the win against Ipswich, delivering a hat-trick and an assist for Bryan Mbeumo.

This commanding display came just days after Fernandes was named the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year.

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Neville In Awe of Bruno Fernandes

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes. Image: Imago

Voted for by his peers, the award recognized his record-breaking number of assists in the previous Premier League season, making him the first United player to win the accolade since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Speaking on his podcast, Neville praised Fernandes' achievement and emphasized his impact at the club since Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

"I don’t think that is an award you can ever question, as it is bloody hard to get your opponents to vote for you," Neville stated as quoted by Dailymail.

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"He is the best signing post-Sir Alex Ferguson by an absolute mile." "He has got the guts, the courage, the belief to play for Manchester United, the numbers he has delivered with assists and goals. His eagerness, willingness and want to try and impact the game positively... he is an outstanding player."

Neville added that the team would face significant challenges without the Portuguese star, highlighting the strength he brings to a talented forward line.

Ex-Skipper Highlights Key Concern

Manchester United defence has come under scrutiny after conceding four goals in two games. Image: Imago

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"Without him, Manchester United would have a real problem, but they have got him, and they have got an excellent group of forwards who will score a lot of goals and create a lot of damage."

Despite the impressive attacking display against the newly promoted side, Neville expressed unease about United's backline. The team has conceded four goals in their first two matches, and Ipswich created numerous chances to score more at Old Trafford.

Neville believes the midfield duo will be critical in shielding the defence this season and hopes for new signings before the transfer window closes.

"You can see already that Man United’s back four can be got at," he explained. "We knew that as it is the same defence as last season and the season before, and they conceded 50 last season. It is not going to change unless they either play better or the midfield two protects them more."

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