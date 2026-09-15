Yanga Boss Reveals How Pitso Mosimane’s ‘Obsession’ Made Him a Top Coach

The experienced tactician has had a flying start in Tanzania and he is attributing it to a certain trait picked from veteran Pitso Mosimane.

Yanga coach Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up about the profound impact Pitso Mosimane's relentless drive for victory had on him, fundamentally altering his approach to coaching.

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The two celebrated tacticians were colleagues at Mamelodi Sundowns, where they were key figures in a technical team that achieved historic success for the club.

Now at the helm of the Tanzanian champions, Mngqithi acknowledges that his natural inclination has always been towards creating aesthetically pleasing football. However, his collaboration with Mosimane instilled in him the crucial lesson that results must sometimes take precedence over style.

"What I admire most about coach Pitso is that he’s a winning coach. He is willing to compromise on everything else just to secure the result," Mngqithi explained to FARPost.

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‘Winning is Everything’ to Mosimane

"I think my mistake sometimes is wanting this beautiful game of football that people will always admire. But that can come at a cost because you don't always win immediately." "When it all comes together, it becomes a beautiful puzzle. But with coach Pitso, winning is everything, and I like that," he added.

Mngqithi noted that his time with Mosimane also made him a more demanding and meticulous coach. Before his tenure at Sundowns, the former Golden Arrows manager was known for developing teams that played an attractive brand of football. The high-stakes environment at Sundowns, however, demanded more, with trophies being the ultimate measure of success.

Mosimane's meticulous attention to detail and his unwavering pursuit of victory left a lasting mark on Mngqithi's philosophy.

Meanwhile, Mosimane has been appointed to lead Bafana Bafana for a second time, a role he previously held from 2010 to 2012.

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Mngqithi Backs New Bafana Coach

Mngqithi believes the decision was a straightforward one, considering his former colleague's extensive achievements both in South Africa and internationally.

Mosimane famously guided Mamelodi Sundowns to a CAF Champions League title before securing two more continental crowns with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. His career has also taken him to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran, where he has gained invaluable experience in diverse footballing cultures.

"It’s a no-brainer," Mngqithi stated. "Pitso has achieved so much, both outside the country and within it. I think it was only fair for SAFA to consider a coach of his calibre."

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