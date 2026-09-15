Letsile Tebogo Discloses His Ultimate Sign of Healing After Revealing Mental Struggles

The Botswana sprinter has opened up about the giant strides he has made in coping with a number of issues that have affected his performances.

Olympics 200m champion Letsile Tebogo has shared how he is coping with the off-the-track issues that have been affecting his form.

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Tebogo admitted last weekend that he has been dealing with some mental issues which have had an impact on his performances with no win in his last four races.

The 23-year-old had finished fourth at the Diamond League final in 200m before seventh place in 100m at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships but he improved remarkably to secure second place in the 200m at the very event.

Tebogo disclosed that he has been running under a lot of pressure which has had an impact on his state of mind.

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“I am 100% okay, it is just something to do with the mental aspect but if physically and emotionally I am okay, then the other things we can see and find a way on how we can go through about it,” he said on Saturday.

“I carry so many hopes and lives behind my back so it is just too much but we will go through it.”

What Gives Tebogo Great Confidence?

Mentioning the past without feeling the old pain is the ultimate sign of healing. I offer counseling (jks)🤣🤣 https://t.co/nMHBI9HLSk — Letsile Tebogo (@tebogo_letsile_) September 15, 2026

However, the Botswana sprint sensation says it is not all gloom as he has made great strides, having come from a dark place.

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“Mentioning the past without feeling the old pain is the ultimate sign of healing. I offer counseling (jks),” Tebogo posted on social media while responding to a concerned fan.

Tebogo is grateful that he is no longer having triggers for an emotional meltdown and one of his biggest sign of healing was when he featured at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest, a scene that brought back memories of his late mother.

In 2023, Tebogo won silver and bronze at that year’s World Championships in Budapest while his mother Seratiwa was watching in the stands but by May 2024, she passed away after a short illness, leaving the sprinter in a dark place.

Tebogo would later admit that it was a tough time that saw him contemplate quitting athletics but his support system stood by him before he bounced back to win an Olympics gold three months later, a first for his country.

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