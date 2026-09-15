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Mary Moraa Hails UK Retail Giant's African Debut in Kenya as Boost for Local Athletes

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 18:50 - 15 September 2026
Mary Moraa Hails UK Retail Giant's African Debut in Kenya as Boost for Local Athletes
Mary Moraa Hails UK Retail Giant's African Debut in Kenya as Boost for Local Athletes Image source: Sports Direct Kenya
Mary Moraa has welcomed the arrival of the UK retail giant, highlighting its potential impact on Kenya's growing sporting community.
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The 2023 World 800m Champion Mary Moraa has hailed the grand opening of Sports Direct's first African flagship store in Nairobi, calling the arrival of the international retail giant a massive boost for local athletes and upcoming talent.

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Located at Sarit Centre, the new Sports Direct outlet brings a vast collection of global athletic apparel and specialised equipment directly to East Africa.

The landmark expansion marks Sports Direct’s official entry into the African continent, selecting Kenya as its primary launchpad.

The store features a wide array of international sports brands under one roof, bridging a long-standing accessibility gap for professional and recreational sports personalities alike.

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Mary Moraa: A Game-Changer for Uncontracted Athletes and Sprinters

Speaking during the official grand opening ceremony at Sarit Centre, Mary Moraa emphasised how Sports Direct's commitment to offering affordable, high-quality footwear removes a critical financial barrier for rising stars who previously struggled to secure gear without major corporate brand sponsorships.

"It is a huge advantage for athletes, especially those ones who have no contract, the ones who are just up-and-coming. I’m very happy for sprinters because now they have affordable shoes. Now, they will stop relying on athletes who are contracted for handouts. We are really happy for this store because they have all the brands, and they are very affordable," Mary Moraa said.

Moraa noted that up-and-coming athletes, particularly sprinters, often face severe difficulties acquiring specialised footwear such as spikes.

By bringing multiple competing global brands to a single location at accessible price points, Sports Direct eliminates the dependence on elite athlete handouts, creating a more sustainable ecosystem for grassroots sports development across Kenya.

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Why Kenya Was the Natural Choice for Sports Direct's Africa Expansion

Fabio Iavarone, Group Retail Business Manager for Hudson Group, and Sports Direct Africa lead (L), and Kieran Murphy, Sports Direct Kenya manager, pose for a photo with Mary Moraa.

Delivering the corporate vision behind bringing Sports Direct to the region, Fabio Iavarone, Group Retail Business Manager for Hudson Group and Sports Direct Africa lead, highlighted Kenya’s dynamic consumer market and unmatched sporting heritage.

"Africa is the youngest and fastest-growing population in the world. Kenya was the simple answer, and it was home to some of the greatest athletes that we have in the world. We are really happy to be here. We encourage Kenyan people to come here because they will find new brands."

The arrival of Sports Direct in Kenya addresses a critical void in East Africa's sporting landscape. With a fully stocked store offering everything from specialised running shoes to training accessories across multiple global brands, sports professionals now have direct access to the tools needed to compete on the international stage.

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