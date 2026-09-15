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Gor Mahia’s Conquerors Pyramids Linked with Shock Move for Ex-Arsenal Star

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:35 - 15 September 2026
Gor Mahia’s conquerors Pyramids linked with shock move for ex-Arsenal star. Image: Pyramids/Imago
The ambitious Egyptian club are reportedly keen to hand the ex-Gunners midfielder a role to help them achieve their objectives.
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Just after seeing off Gor Mahia in the CAF Champions League, Egyptian club Pyramids are being linked with a former Arsenal midfielder.

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Pyramids put the Kenyan champions to the sword, thrashing them 7-1 on aggregate with the bigger damage done in the second leg, when they won 5-1, adding onto their 2-0 victory in the first leg.

During the second leg played at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday, former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was reportedly spotted at the match venue, fueling speculation that he was set to join the club.

The veteran midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract with UAE Pro League team Al Jazira expired.

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However, Egyptian news outlet Masrawy has reported that Pyramids FC officials have clarified the situation. While a playing contract is not on the table, discussions have reportedly begun about bringing Elneny into the club's management structure.

Why Pyramids Want Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny is reportedly set to land a role at Pyramids. Image: Imago

"Elneny has a strong relationship with Pyramids officials, who proposed to the player taking up an administrative position within the team," a source told the publication.

"The player has started thinking about it and may agree, especially as he is still seriously considering retirement and being satisfied with what he has achieved on the pitch since his days as a youth player in Al Ahly's ranks," the source continued.

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Should he accept the role, it would mark a significant return to Egyptian football for Elneny, who has not played domestically since his time at Al Mokawloon from 2010 to 2012, where he was a teammate of Mohamed Salah.

Elneny's career took him from Egypt to Swiss powerhouse FC Basel in 2012. In 2016, he made a high-profile move to Arsenal, where he spent eight seasons, a tenure that also included a loan spell with Turkish club Besiktas.

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