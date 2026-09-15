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Fuming Gor Mahia Coach Reveals Next Move After Champions League Exit: 'Players Must Wake Up'

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 06:21 - 15 September 2026
Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia coach Charles Akonnor (left) with defenders Frank Odhiambo (centre) and Mike Kibwage. Image: Gor Mahia
Charles Akonnor outlines Gor Mahia's next focus after their disappointing CAF Champions League exit.
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Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor delivered a stinging assessment of his squad following their exit from the CAF Champions League preliminary round, warning his senior stars that basic individual errors will no longer be tolerated as the club turns its focus back to domestic football.

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Gor Mahia bowed out of Africa's flagship club tournament after suffering a heavy defeat against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC in Cairo.

While Charles Akonnor felt his side matched the hosts tactically for extended periods, particularly after the break, a series of catastrophic defensive blunders handed the momentum directly to the opposition.

‘We Gave Them Four Goals’: Charles Akonnor Decries Fatal Defensive Lapses

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The Ghanaian tactician did not attempt to hide his anger at the nature of the goals conceded during the second-leg clash.

Pointing out that Pyramids FC were gifted four of their goals through sheer carelessness, Charles Akonnor emphasised that such lapses are completely fatal at the highest tier of African continental football.

Reflecting on how individual errors dismantled his side’s tactical setup, the Gor Mahia boss laid bare his frustration.

"I think tactically we were okay. We did very well, especially in the second half. In the first half, we were not aggressive enough. But to be honest, I'm really, really upset with the individual errors that we've made. We gave them four goals as a result of individual mistakes. And at this level, you don't make such mistakes. It's unacceptable," he added.

Senior and National Team Players Under Fire

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What angered Akonnor most was that the most glaring errors came from seasoned figures in the squad, players holding national team status who are expected to anchor the team during high-intensity away fixtures.

Even when Gor Mahia attempted to stage a second-half comeback, repeated defensive lapses completely extinguished their momentum:

"Even at a time when they were leading 3-1, we were pushing. Again, mistakes…it's becoming too much. I'm really upset. I'm really upset with some of the guys you even rely on as players who are senior players, who are national players. You don't expect them to make such mistakes. It's really bad to consider such goals. It's not acceptable," he said.

Looking Ahead: Refocusing for Domestic Title Defence

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With their CAF Champions League campaign officially at an end, Charles Akonnor called on the squad to snap out of their slumber and take full professional responsibility as they prepare for the start of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season on September 19.

While acknowledging external factors such as a difficult draw and the lack of competitive match fitness due to the domestic league delay, the head coach refused to offer his squad any hiding place.

us,"Now, we have to be focused; the Champions League is over. I must say that it’s unfortunate; the draw was a little bit unfair for us and the league is also not ongoing. There are so many factors. But it’s not to make an excuse. Hopefully we go back and correct our mistakes and do well. I mean, players must wake up because this is their job, and such mistakes are unacceptable."

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