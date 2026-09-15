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‘Preparations Start Now’ - Government Makes Promise as Ruto, Mvurya Laud Historic 2029 World Championships Feat

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:21 - 15 September 2026
Salim Mvurya and William Ruto have lauded World Athletics for handing Nairobi the hosting rights for 2029 World Championships.
The government is keen to deliver a great event after Kenya was awarded hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships.
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President William Ruto has lauded the decision by World Athletics to award the hosting rights for the 2029 World Championships to Nairobi.

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Kenya’s bid proved to be successful ahead of Munich, Rome and London, as the event will come to Africa for the first time with Kasarani Stadium set to be the host venue for the championship.

Ruto has promised that Kenya will deliver a world class event with the country keen to begin early preparations towards the championship.

“This is Kenya’s moment, Africa’s moment and a victory for generations of athletes who made our nation synonymous with excellence on the track, on the road and cross country,” he said via a social media statement.

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“I congratulate our bid team, Athletics Kenya, the Ministry of Sports, Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, our athletes and everyone who worked tirelessly to deliver this historic feat.

Mvurya Promises Early Preparations

“We thank World Athletics for the confidence it has placed in Kenya. We will honour that confidence by delivering an unforgettable championship worthy of our athletes, our country and our continent.”

Meanwhile, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya believes the event will not only boost Kenyan talent but also spur economic growth in the country.

“It is a big opportunity for Kenya to market itself in investment and as a tourism destination. Our investment is not for one tournament. We are building a sporting ecosystem that will serve generations,” Mvurya stated.

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“The facilities we are developing today will nurture tomorrow’s champions, attract international events, create economic opportunities for our young people and strengthen Kenya’s position as a global sporting destination.”

Mvurya has also promised speedy and early preparations for Kenya towards the global event.

“Preparations start now. We are now putting focus on having a tartan track at Kasarani Stadium so there is a lot that is starting now. We will not slow down because already, we have the AFCON 2027 preparations going on, and this is a good experience. Kenya has got a good chance which we cannot miss,” he added.

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