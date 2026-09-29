Man United Legend to Reject Premier League Medal if Man City are Stripped of Title Over Cheating

The Old Trafford favourite has made his stance clear about potentially being awarded another medal following a guilty verdict on Manchester City’s charges.

Wayne Rooney has firmly rejected suggestions that Manchester United should be handed the 2011-12 Premier League title if Manchester City are stripped of their historical honours, insisting Sir Alex Ferguson’s side failed to earn the trophy on the pitch.

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Speculation surrounding the reallocation of past championships has intensified following Manchester City’s ongoing financial breaches case. While several of his former Old Trafford colleagues have publicly staked a claim for retrospective honours, United's all-time record goalscorer has taken a contrasting stance.

The 2011-12 campaign remains one of the most dramatic in English football history, culminating in Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to snatch the title on goal difference. Yet, Rooney refuses to view United as rightful champions, pointing to their own late-season collapse.

Speaking on Stick To Football, the former England captain addressed the growing debate and made his feelings abundantly clear.

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Wayne Rooney Man United ‘Threw It Away'

"I have heard Rio has come out saying about getting another Premier League medal... I wouldn't really feel comfortable accepting another Premier League medal, if I'm being honest," Rooney stated as quotd by GOAL.

"I don't think we deserve it, we didn't do enough that season to win the league. I think we were six or seven points clear with four or five games to go and we threw it away."

Rooney also offered perspective on the position of City's former players, acknowledging that those on the pitch were likely detached from any administrative wrongdoing.

"They're players, they're doing everything they can to try and win the Premier League title and in their mind they have done it," he said. "If those players have no understanding of what is going on above them, if that happened to me... I would be absolutely devastated."

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"It might happen, they might take them away, but I wouldn't want it because I don't think as a team, we deserved it that year because obviously we didn't finish first. So when I see team-mates saying 'I want a medal', I'm happy with the five I've won. I wouldn't want this one."

Diverging Views Among Old Trafford Teammates

Rooney’s stance is a notable departure from the sentiments shared by other members of that United dressing room.

Former goalkeeper David de Gea previously posted on social media questioning the official tally of his English honours, while Rio Ferdinand humorously suggested former City defender Joleon Lescott should surrender his silverware.

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"Next time Joleon's on, he better bring my medal," Ferdinand quipped online. "If you're found guilty, then I think you should have to give the medals back. Just hand over the trophy. Hand over the medals, hand over the trophy. Simple as."