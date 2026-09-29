Shariff Musa: Harambee Stars Winger Reveals the Emotional Story Behind His Gor Mahia Title Triumph

Shariff Musa's remarkable rise at Gor Mahia carries a deeply personal story that has now followed him into the Harambee Stars setup.

Harambee Stars winger Shariff Musa Sirengo turned personal tragedy into a powerful source of motivation, dedicating a memorable season with Gor Mahia to his late brother, Salim.

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Salim had battled substance addiction for years, including a seven-month hospital stay. Before the season began, Musa made a heartfelt agreement with his brother: a league winner’s medal would be the reward if Salim committed to sobriety.

“Before the season started, I had a bet with my brother Salim,” Musa recounted in an interview with The Star. “He said to me, ‘Bring me a league winner’s medal, then I will quit my addiction.’”

But tragedy struck before the dream could become reality. Salim died just as Gor Mahia prepared for a pre-season clash with Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

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Instead of allowing grief to derail him, Musa channelled his pain into his football. He even returned to the pitch on the afternoon he laid his brother to rest, determined to honour their agreement.

“I had a choice: to let his death break me, or embrace the pain and make him proud,” Musa reflected on the pivotal moment. “I didn’t have the time to mourn my brother because I had a debt to clear. But I mourned him every time I stepped on that field.”

Shariff Musa: From Bungoma to Gor Mahia

Musa's football journey began at Chesamisi High School in Bungoma County, where he developed his pace and direct style between 2016 and 2019.

His father, Musa Sirengo Senior, played a crucial role in supporting his ambitions despite the family's financial struggles.

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As a school bus driver, he made significant personal sacrifices to ensure his son had the equipment needed to pursue football.

“Through his hard work and resilience, he helped shape my character,” Musa reflected. “He was there, and he made sure I had a pair of soccer boots from the small money he was supposed to be using for lunch during his trips.”

Musa progressed through Kimilili United and Soy United before joining Kariobangi Sharks in 2022 and Bidco United in 2023.

Shariff Musa: Breakthrough Season at Gor Mahia

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Gor Mahia signed Musa in January 2024 for a reported Sh1 million fee. He took another major step forward during the 2025/26 campaign under Charles Akonnor.

Operating on both flanks, Musa became an important attacking outlet for the champions, recording six goals and seven assists.

His performances earned him seven SportPesa League Team of the Week selections and the Player of the Month award for October 2025.

His form helped Gor Mahia secure their historic 22nd league title, but the medal carried a deeper meaning for Musa. “I got him his medal,” he stated simply.

Musa also received the Gor Mahia Fans’ Player of the Season and Most Improved Player awards, while earning a Player of the Year nomination.

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Yet the personal achievement could not replace the brother he had lost. “I don’t know how my performances this season were, because the only person to tell me honestly lies in the ground,” Musa admitted.

Musa's impressive domestic campaign earned him a call-up to the Harambee Stars squad under head coach Benni McCarthy for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Eritrea and Guinea.

His rise from Chesamisi High School to Kenya's senior national team reflects a rapid development into a more complete attacking player.