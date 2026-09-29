Dan Shikanda Hails Kelly Madada as He Urges Harambee Stars to Emulate Kenya U23

Dan Shikanda lauded Kenya U23's clinical 4-1 victory over Tanzania, pointing to Kelly Madada's stunning goal as proof that the grassroots talent pipeline is primed to elevate national football.

Following Kenya’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg of their 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign at Nyayo National Stadium, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) NEC Member for Nairobi Dan Shikanda has praised the tactical maturity and clinical execution displayed by the national youth side.

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Speaking shortly after the final whistle, Dan Shikanda could not hide his enthusiasm for the performance. The former AFC Leopards chairman praised the junior side's high-tempo football, asserting that the performance serves as definitive proof of the rich talent pool being cultivated across the nation’s grassroots structures.

Dan Shikanda: An Explosive Youth Display at Nyayo

The Emerging Stars delivered a scintillating attacking performance, taking control of the regional derby through goals from Paul Osama, Lawrence Okoth, Kevin Wangaya, and Kelly Madada.

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The victory leaves Kenya with a commanding three-goal advantage ahead of the return leg in Dar es Salaam, putting them on the front foot to advance to the second round of qualifications toward Egypt 2027 and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Reflecting on the match, Shikanda emphasised that the team showed a brand of football that was both captivating and technically sound, setting a high benchmark for national team performances.

"I have just finished watching the explosive match between Kenya U23 and Tanzania U23. We saw our youth play a match of their own, a very high-quality match. We must know our youth, whom we have brought up from the grassroots. You have seen Kelly Madada, who has scored a very unique goal," Dan Shikanda said.

The Grassroots Pathway and Kelly Madada's Moment of Magic

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Shikanda’s special mention of Kelly Madada highlighted the crowning moment of the second half. In the 74th minute, with Tanzania attempting to fight their way back into the contest after pulling a goal back via a penalty, Madada restored Kenya's three-goal cushion.

For Shikanda, Madada’s goal was not merely a match-winning strike, but a testament to the sustained grassroots investment.

Having overseen regional football development in Nairobi, the NEC member emphasised that identifying and nurturing talent from lower-tier leagues and academies remains the only sustainable strategy for long-term international success.

In his assessment, Shikanda drew a direct comparison between the U23 squad’s ruthless finishing and the recent goal-scoring struggles experienced by the senior national team, the Harambee Stars.

Highlighting missed opportunities in senior international fixtures, he noted that the young squad demonstrated the exact composure in front of goal that the senior team has occasionally lacked.

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"During the Harambee Stars match against Eritrea, we had about five one-on-ones, but we didn’t score. Today we saw how the under-23s have shown us that we have a lot of talent and that our pipeline is full of talent. If we continue like this, we shall be able to build a quality squad."

As Kenya prepares for the return leg against Tanzania before potential second-round clashes against West African opposition, Shikanda called on football stakeholders to maintain focus on player progression.