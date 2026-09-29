McDonald Mariga Comes Clean on Confrontation Between Abud Omar and Harambee Stars Kit Manager

The FKF vice president has explained why the kit man was not pleased by the Harambee Stars defender handing over his jersey to a fan.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president McDonald Mariga has weighed in on the ongoing debate among Kenyans fans following a confrontation between Harambee Stars defender Abud Omar and a kit manager.

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Following Kenya’s 1-1 draw with Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, Omar went to salute the fans alongside his teammates and it is when he took off his jersey and handed it over to a supporter.

However, immediately after, the kit manager ran towards the defender and a confrontation ensued. There was an argument between the two before they were separated by the other players.

The incident has since gone viral on social media with fans questioning why the kit man was so angry at the defender giving away his shirt to a fan which is ordinarily a way of appreciating the support.

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Full moment team captain Abud Omar clashed with Harambee Stars' kit manager after the player handed his jersey to a fan after Saturday's match against Eritrea. pic.twitter.com/aHGyqW74fK — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) September 28, 2026

Mariga has come out to defend the kit man, stating that he was doing his job due to the current kit situation in the national team.

Mariga Clarifies Harambee Stars Kit Situation

“It is because we only had one jersey,” Mariga told supporters at Nyayo Stadium on Monday, when he was put on the spot over why players are being prevented from handing their kits to fans.

“They could not exchange or give you and we are going to play away, but from next year, we will solve it,” the FKF deputy president further stated in a clip captured by journalist Michael Were.

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Mariga’s revelation brings to light the kit situation within the national team where players have to reuse their kits due to limited supply.

It is not certain how FKF sources kits for national teams but Pulse Sports understands both junior and senior national teams reuse their jerseys during international assignments.