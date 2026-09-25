Manchester City Face Relegation Threat After Being Found Guilty of Financial Breaches

Manchester City Face Relegation Threat After Being Found Guilty of Financial Breaches

Manchester City Face Relegation Threat After Being Found Guilty of Financial Breaches

Manchester City could be facing a major turning point after the latest development in their long-running Premier League case.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty on nearly all of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League for alleged breaches of its financial rules, a development that could lead to severe sanctions, including expulsion from the top flight.

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According to a report from The Athletic, an independent commission has found the club guilty on all but one of the charges, which were later increased to 130.

While the specific sanctions have not yet been determined, the potential penalties are severe and range from significant points deductions and fines to the unprecedented possibility of being relegated from the Premier League.

Manchester City Maintain Their Innocence

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Manchester City have consistently denied any wrongdoing and are expected to appeal the verdict. In a statement to The Athletic, a club spokesperson reiterated their position from February 2023, emphasising that the process is still ongoing.

"The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality," the spokesperson said.

"The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The Premier League charged City following a four-year investigation into the club's finances between the 2009 and 2018 seasons. The inquiry was initially sparked by the publication of leaked financial documents by the German newspaper Der Spiegel in November 2018. The case was then referred to an independent commission for adjudication.

Could Manchester City Be Stripped of Premier League Titles?

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The ramifications of a guilty verdict are immense. A points deduction is considered a likely outcome, which could be applied to the current season or, more controversially, retrospectively.

If applied to past seasons, it could result in City being stripped of titles won during the period of the alleged breaches.

Between 2009 and 2018, City won the Premier League three times (2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18), the FA Cup twice, and the League Cup four times.

A retrospective points deduction could see Manchester United awarded the title for the 2011/12 and 2017/18 seasons, and Liverpool crowned champions for the 2013/14 campaign.

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What Punishment Could Manchester City Face?

However, it is understood that a points deduction applied from the time of the final decision is the more probable scenario.

In addition to points penalties, the club could face massive fines, potentially reaching up to £100 million. The most extreme, though possible, punishment remains expulsion from the league entirely.

The news comes as City, now managed by Enzo Maresca, are enjoying a strong start to the season.

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