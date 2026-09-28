Cape Verde’s Viral World Cup Goalkeeper Lifts Lid on Dark Side of New-Found Fame - ‘I've Lost My Peace’

Vozinha shielding the ball away from Lionel Messi of Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

Vozinha shielding the ball away from Lionel Messi of Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

The 40-year-old has admitted his change into an overnight celebrity has had a negative impact on his life and that of his family.

Cape Verde international Vozinha has opened up about the overwhelming pressure of overnight celebrity, admitting he would gladly trade his current global fame to return to his previous, quiet life.

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The 40-year-old goalkeeper became an instant internet sensation during June's World Cup, putting in a stunning seven-save display to secure a clean sheet against eventual champions Spain in his country's historic tournament debut.

Following that standout performance, the veteran shot-stopper experienced an unprecedented social media explosion. His Instagram following skyrocketed from 56,000 to 14 million in a matter of days. Now nominated for the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Year award at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, his audience has surpassed 28 million followers.

However, the sudden surge in attention has drastically disrupted his everyday routine.

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"I've lost my peace and tranquillity," Vozinha told The Observer. "I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to."

Vozinha on Negative Impact of Fame

"Now when I go out to a restaurant, someone is always asking for a photo, an autograph, or even worse, filming me. That has been the biggest shift, and there isn't really anything I can do about it."

Reflecting on the realities of public attention, he added: "Many people dream of fame because they only look at the perks. But honestly, if I had to pick between my life today and the one I had before, I would choose my old life without hesitation."

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The intense spotlight has also reached his family. Fans frequently gather outside his mother's residence in Cape Verde, creating an uncomfortable environment back home. Vozinha admitted it is tough to manage from afar, noting that his parents have had to adapt and establish strict boundaries on their own.

The goalkeeper recalled the surreal moment he first learned of his viral status immediately after the final whistle against Spain.