Barnaba Korir: How AFCON 2027 Upgrades Are Helping Prepare Kasarani for the World Athletics Championships

Kenya is taking important steps at Kasarani as it prepares for the 2027 AFCON and the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

For the first time in the history of international track and field, the World Athletics Championships are coming to African soil.

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World Athletics officially awarded the hosting rights for the 2029 World Athletics Championships to Nairobi, marking a monumental milestone for the continent.

However, Kenya's path to winning the 2029 hosting bid was paved with crucial lessons learned from past setbacks, most notably the heartbreak of missing out on the 2025 edition to Tokyo, Japan.

The 2025 Lessons: Why Tokyo Won and Where Kenya Fell Short

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Kenya's initial bid for the 2025 World Athletics Championships exposed structural deficiencies at its flagship venue, the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

While the transport, hotel, and supporting urban infrastructure met global standards, the stadium's technical specifications fell short of World Athletics' rigorous requirements.

Reflecting on the evaluation process during the 2025 bidding cycle, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya first vice president, Barnaba Korir, noted that the audit provided a clear blueprint for what needed to be fixed.

"It was a learning process because the team that came from World Athletics worked with us and also got to know the areas that required upgrading or the areas that needed to be constructed. It was basically that, what we received was that Kasarani Stadium could not meet the international standards,” Barnaba Korir told Sport On in an interview.

“When it came to the infrastructure, like accommodation, highways, the roads, and many other factors that go into the preparation, it was okay, except that the international stadium did not meet the standards, which means that the areas that were giving us problems were not as many as you could have anticipated."

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Rather than viewing the decision as a defeat, Athletics Kenya and government authorities treated the feedback from World Athletics as technical advice to refine their future strategy.

"And therefore, because of other reasons, they gave it to Japan. And in fact, in the discussion that went into the hosting being given to Japan, we also got a briefing, because apparently, when you look at the team that was there, they're always giving a hint on what Kenya needs to do so that they can meet the required standards for World Athletics,” Barnaba Korir said.

“And therefore, because of that, we picked a few points, and that's what we actually used to make sure that we won, and then added the other aspects of the bid."

Kenya’s strategic opportunity arrived with the co-hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

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With extensive structural renovations already underway at Kasarani to satisfy continental football standards, sports authorities recognised a cost-effective window to simultaneously install elite athletics infrastructure, specifically world-class Mondo synthetic track surfacing.

To avoid double handling and ensure full compliance with track and field specifications, Athletics Kenya took the proactive step of inviting World Athletics technical inspectors to evaluate the ongoing construction.

"Kenya is going to host AFCON next year. And the stadium also, I'm sure you are aware, that there are so many other areas that are also being upgraded for AFCON. Our main focus is on the track. And therefore, that is one of them that they have to operate and bring to the standard that is required,” Barnaba Korir added.

“And basically, we talk about Mondo, the track itself, and Mondo, and then also the other facilities that are required. So we have the director of competitions coming tomorrow from World Athletics. Because of the changes that are happening now in Kasarani to meet the requirements for AFCON, it was advisable that World Athletics should come and look into the areas that they might need for 2029 so that it reduces the cost that will be incurred in case nothing is done now. And that is why Athletics Kenya invited World Athletics to come and do the inspection."

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By coordinating the World Athletics inspection during the AFCON stadium overhaul, organisers ensure that warm-up tracks, field event facilities, media zones, and technical equipment are built directly into Kasarani’s new architecture. This dual-purpose renovation prevents expensive retrofitting after the football tournament concludes.