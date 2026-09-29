Keely Hodgkinson Reveals How She Is Adapting to Stay Ahead of Audrey Werro, Lilian Odira and Co

Keely Hodgkinson Reveals How She Is Adapting to Stay Ahead of Audrey Werro, Lilian Odira and Co

Keely Hodgkinson Reveals How She Is Adapting to Stay Ahead of Audrey Werro, Lilian Odira and Co

Keely Hodgkinson is adapting to new challenges as she looks to stay ahead of her growing list of 800m rivals.

With two Olympic medals already to her name, including the 800m gold at Paris 2024, Keely Hodgkinson has established herself as one of the defining figures in women’s middle-distance running.

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At just 24, the British star has already experienced intense rivalries, injuries and the emergence of a new generation of challengers. Yet through all the changes, her motivation has remained remarkably simple: a genuine love for athletics.

Hodgkinson Embraces a Challenging Season

Hodgkinson's 2026 season was far from straightforward. Injuries disrupted her preparations, while Switzerland's Audrey Werro emerged as another major force in the 800m.

Despite those setbacks, Hodgkinson continued competing at the highest level, finishing second at both the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest and the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

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Looking back on her campaign after winning the women's Athlos event in London, Hodgkinson described the season as an unpredictable one.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of a season, but what’s life without a bit of drama?” she asked in an interview with Olympics.com.

She added: “I’ve really enjoyed it, and I will miss it, and I will be back next year for more.”

Love of the Sport Drives Her On

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One of Hodgkinson's biggest tests came before the European 800m final, when she suffered a grade 2C hamstring tear.

Rather than allowing the setback to diminish her ambitions, she focused on the reason she continues to compete.

“I think just the love of the sport, the love of the game, wanting to be there and be in it and just never giving up,” she said.

That mentality has been central to Hodgkinson's rise since her breakthrough 2021 season, when she won Olympic silver, the Diamond League Trophy and European indoor gold.

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A Unique Physical Trait

Hodgkinson has also discovered something unusual about her body that could influence how she approaches training in the future.

A medical examination revealed that she has two tendons where most people have one, following a previous tendon injury.

“My body is quite literally built different,” she said.

Hodgkinson is still trying to establish whether the unusual structure is ultimately an advantage or disadvantage.

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“We’re trying to figure out if it’s a strength or a weakness,” she continued.

The discovery has prompted her to adjust her training, particularly when it comes to high-speed work.

“I’ve just had to alter my approach, take my foot off the speed, because that’s when it’s most risky, and go at it from a strength perspective,” she said.

Searching for Every Small Advantage

Hodgkinson has also embraced innovation away from the track itself.

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At the Athlos event in London, she competed in a specially designed speed suit developed with Nike's innovation team. The outfit combined performance considerations with Hodgkinson's personal style.

“I'm very much 'look good, feel good' [and that] mental and physical balance,” she said.

Even the question of her hairstyle was settled firmly.

"The science was like technically with the air drag you're slower with your hair out, but I was like, 'that's a non-negotiable. My hair is staying out',” she said.

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For Hodgkinson, the pursuit of marginal gains continues as she faces an increasingly competitive 800m field.