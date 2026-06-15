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Manchester United Consider Move for Defender They Sold for Just €6 Million Two Years Ago

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:51 - 15 June 2026
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Manchester United coach Michael Carrick (left) and his assistant Steve Holland. Image: Imago
The Premier League club is reportedly exploring the possibilities of luring back the left-back who was sold two years ago after lack of gametime.
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Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move to bring left-back Alvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford, just two years after selling him.

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The 23-year-old, who never made a senior appearance for the club, could be on the market after struggling for consistent playing time at Real Madrid.

Carreras joined United from Real Madrid's academy in September 2020 but was sold to Benfica in 2024 for approximately €6 million. His impressive performances in Portugal prompted Real Madrid to buy him back in July 2025 for a substantial €50 million fee.

That transfer netted United a sell-on clause worth around £7 million, but now they face the prospect of paying a significant sum to re-sign a player they once let go.

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A Circuitous Path Back to the Premier League?

Alvaro Carreras is struggling for opportunities at Real Madrid. Image: Imago

Born in 2003, Carreras began his youth career at Real Madrid's renowned La Fabrica academy before his move to Manchester. Despite being a promising talent, he failed to break into the first team at United and was eventually moved on to Benfica.

It was in Lisbon that Carreras's career took off, establishing himself as a dynamic full-back. His form was so compelling that Real Madrid activated their buy-back option, securing him on a six-year contract until 2031. However, reports emerging in April 2026 suggest Carreras has grown frustrated with his limited role at the Bernabeu and is seeking more first-team opportunities, putting both Manchester United and Arsenal on high alert.

The Potential High Cost of a Reunion

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Alvaro Carreras left Manchester United for Benfica in 2024. Image: Imago

At 23, Carreras is at a crucial stage in his development where regular minutes are paramount. This desire for playing time could open the door for a Premier League return.

However, any potential deal will be complex. With a contract running until 2031, Real Madrid are in a strong negotiating position and will likely demand a fee that reflects their €50 million investment.

United's ability to secure his signature may hinge on their willingness to meet Madrid's valuation and their ability to present a more attractive project than rivals like Arsenal. As Carreras has no senior history with the club, any decision will likely be based on sporting ambition rather than sentiment.

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Alvaro Fernandez Real Madrid Manchester United
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