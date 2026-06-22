Senegal Coach Breaks Silence on Contract and Bonus Disputes: 'It Was Never About Money'

Pape Thiaw has insisted Senegal have moved past internal contract and bonus issues, with the team now fully focused on their crucial World Cup clash against Norway.

Senegal's head coach, Pape Thiaw, has confirmed that administrative disputes over his contract and player bonuses have been resolved, allowing the team to fully concentrate on their critical World Cup group match against Norway on Monday.

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The Teranga Lions are aiming to bounce back from a 3-1 opening loss to France at MetLife Stadium. However, their preparations have been overshadowed by reports of internal friction between the players and the federation regarding unpaid bonuses, a recurring issue for African teams at major tournaments.

Thiaw also revealed his own contractual issues, stating that despite leading the team to an Africa Cup of Nations victory in January, he had been working without a new contract since February. He stressed, however, that the situation is now settled.

Pape Thiaw: There Have Been Some Issues

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"Yes, there have been some issues, but whether it's the players, the coaching staff, or the federation, everyone is now focused on tomorrow's match. That's the most important thing," Thiaw told reporters on Sunday. "The matter has finally been resolved."

He added, "It took longer than it should, but the only thing I want to make clear is that it was never about money; it was a matter of principle and respect. My contract is confidential, and it's not up to me to disclose the details."

Thiaw acknowledged that the administrative problems went beyond his own situation, with unpaid bonuses and concerns over team accommodation threatening to derail the African champions' campaign. Reports indicate the Senegalese federation has taken steps in recent days to address these concerns.

"As Senegalese people, patriotism comes before everything," Thiaw continued. "Whenever I put on the tracksuit of my country, Senegal, contractual matters disappear from my mind. Of course, there are administrative matters that need to be handled, and perhaps are being resolved later than they should be. But those matters remain internal."

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Senegal Keeper: The Guiding Principle is Unity

Reserve goalkeeper Mory Diaw echoed his coach's sentiment, insisting the squad is united and has moved past the logistical setbacks to focus on the upcoming game against Norway.

"For us, the guiding principle is unity," Diaw stated. "Whether during the Africa Cup of Nations, the World Cup qualifiers, or any previous campaign, we've always stood together. The internal matters have been dealt with within the group; I don't think people outside the team need to know about our internal discussions."

A loss to Norway would not mathematically eliminate Senegal, but it would severely damage their chances of automatic qualification.

Their only path forward would likely be as one of the best third-placed teams, contingent on a victory over Iraq in their final group match.

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"We're a group of professional players who know how to separate such matters from our responsibilities," Diaw concluded. "We're here to represent our country, and that is our sole focus. No controversy or off-field issue will distract us from our shared objective."