Awer Mabil: Meet Kenyan-Born Forward Flying Australian Flag at 2026 World Cup

Australia’s Awer Mabil has opened up about his childhood difficulties, having been born in a refugee camp in Kenya, before he became a top footballer.

Australian forward Awer Mabil was overcome with emotion during a recent press conference, his composure giving way to pure joy.

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The veteran player's powerful reaction wasn't sparked by a recent victory, but by a profound reflection on his past and the long road he has traveled.

The surge of feeling was triggered by the sight of David Basheer, a long-serving commentator for Australia's SBS network, who had just asked him a question. The moment occurred after a training session on Tuesday, just days before the Socceroos' World Cup match against the United States in Seattle which they eventually lost 2-0.

"I grew up watching you," Mabil said, visibly moved and asking Basheer to repeat his question as per AOL. It was a touching, sincere moment amid the high-stakes pressure of the tournament, highlighting Mabil's role as a key figure for the Australian team, regardless of his playing time.

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A Difficult Path to the Top

The 30-year-old Mabil's journey is a testament to his persistence. Born in Kakuma, Kenya, to South Sudanese parents who had fled civil war, he arrived in Australia 20 years ago as a 10-year-old through the country's humanitarian resettlement programme. It was in Adelaide, South Australia, that he began playing organised football.

His story is particularly poignant as it coincided with Refugee Week, with World Refugee Day last Saturday. "It's a Refugee Week, and it's a week that I would like to say to anybody that is misplaced all over the world that we are with you," Mabil stated. "And we are on a world stage right now, in a big tournament—and just to tell you everything is possible, so keep going."

Mabil has embraced his platform, recently participating in a viral video message about diversity ahead of the World Cup, which declared: "No matter where you come from, football is for everyone."

"It's a coincidence again that it's Refugee Week in the World Cup and also at the same time you have many refugees in the team," Mabil reflected. "And at the same time, when I reflect back, I'm like we all belong to this world together. And now we're representing Australia."

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He has taken on the role of a "big brother" to younger teammates Mo Toure and Nestory Irankunda, who also have refugee backgrounds.

A World Cup Milestone

The team is already making its mark. In a 2-0 victory over Turkey in Vancouver, 20-year-old Irankunda became the youngest player to score a World Cup goal for the Socceroos.

The Australian squad is determined to prove its standing on the global stage. "I hope we're starting to gain a little bit more respect," said defender Alessandro Circati. "I don't want to be the underdogs for the rest of my life."

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Mabil, who made brief substitute appearances in two group-stage matches four years ago, is ready to contribute in any way he can. "I'm proud of the boys," he said. "A lot of the young boys now making the difference for the national team all come through Adelaide, and it's a credit to the football community."

Taking on Mentorship Role

Awer Mabil playing for Australia against Curacao during the FIFA Series. Image: Imago

He is yet to play at the 2026 World Cup after being an unused substitute in Australia’s two games but as a senior player, Mabil understands his leadership responsibilities extend beyond the pitch. "Coming in as a senior player, I think it's more mental that you have to be present for the younger ones. Sometimes you want to slap them," he joked.

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"I'll play my role to the best of my abilities to be available for the young ones and also the older ones because the older ones also go through difficulties, so they don't have all the answers," he added.

"We just have to continue to be there for each other. In these kinds of tournaments, it's very important to remain united."