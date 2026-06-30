Harambee Stars Midfielder Continues Trophy Haul With Another League Title in Tanzania

While Duke Abuya celebrated another league title in Tanzania, fellow Harambee Stars ace Mohammed Bajaber ended the season as a runner-up with Simba SC.

Harambee Stars midfielder Duke Abuya has won his second consecutive Tanzanian Premier League title with giants Yanga SC after the club sealed the championship with a victory over JKT Tanzania on the final day of the season.

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The Kenyan midfielder played a key role throughout Yanga's title-winning campaign and captained the team as they wrapped up another successful season in style.

Abuya was also involved in Yanga's dominant 3-0 victory over TRA United in their penultimate league fixture, a match inspired by Ugandan star Allan Okello, who scored a sensational hat-trick with goals in the 27th, 51st and 60th minutes.

Duke Abuya Helps Yanga SC Clinch Another League Title

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Duke Abuya retained his place in the starting lineup for the decisive clash against JKT Tanzania as Yanga looked to secure the title.

The champions made a dream start by opening the scoring in the eighth minute before adding two more goals in the second half to seal a comfortable victory and confirm their status as league champions.

The win saw Yanga finish the season on 75 points, two ahead of rivals Simba SC, who had earlier won their final match over KMC FC to move to 73 points.

Even a draw would have been enough for Yanga to lift the trophy thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Simba.

The title marks Yanga SC's fifth consecutive Tanzanian Premier League crown, underlining the club's dominance in domestic football.

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For Abuya, who joined the club in 2024, it is a second league winners' medal in as many seasons. The Harambee Stars midfielder has established himself as a key figure in Yanga's midfield, contributing two goals and five assists in the league while delivering consistently influential performances throughout the campaign.

Mohammed Bajaber's Simba SC Finishes Second

Meanwhile, Mohammed Bajaber’s Simba SC officially wrapped up their campaign in second place, falling just two points short of Yanga SC.

On his part, Mohammed Bajaber’s highly anticipated debut year in Dar es Salaam was severely disrupted by recurring, persistent injury struggles that limited him to long, frustrating spells on the sidelines.

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Despite a dream debut in December where he scored with his very first touch, subsequent fitness setbacks continually stalled his momentum and kept him out of critical matchday squads.