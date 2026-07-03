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Shabana FC Begin New Era With Egyptian Coach to Revive Title Hopes

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 18:22 - 03 July 2026
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Shabana FC Begin New Era With Egyptian Coach to Revive Title Hopes. Ahmed Fathi Abdalla Ibrahim.
Shabana FC Begin New Era With Egyptian Coach to Revive Title Hopes Image source: Handout
Shabana FC have ushered in a new era by appointing an Egyptian tactician to lead their quest for a stronger season, alongside a revamped technical bench.
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Shabana FC have appointed Egyptian tactician Ahmed Fathi Abdalla Ibrahim as their new head coach, signalling their ambitions for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

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The SportPesa-sponsored club officially unveiled the 40-year-old manager during a press conference at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, July 3.

Fathi steps in to fill the void left by former head coach Peter Okidi, who was dismissed in mid-March. In the interim, assistant coach Andrew Ongwae and Nairobi United's Osborne Monday steered the team through a challenging end to the season.

What Ahmed Fathi Brings to the Table

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While not a familiar name in Kenyan football, Fathi brings over 15 years of international coaching experience to the role.

The CAF 'A' Licence holder has held positions in his native Egypt, as well as in Malaysia, Indonesia, Spain, Japan, and Ghana.

Despite his extensive career, his only previous head coaching role was with Ghanaian side Swedru All Blacks FC, a tenure that lasted from January 2025 to January 2026. During that time, he managed just two wins in the opening 10 matches before his departure.

His resume primarily features assistant manager roles at prominent clubs, including Johor FC, Ismaily SC, El Gouna FC, Bank El Ahly SC, Ghazl El Mahalla, and Malaysia's FELDA United.

Fathi's immediate priority will be to lead Shabana's pre-season preparations. He is expected to be supported by a new-look technical bench, including Green Commandos coach Hesbon Nyabinge and Ongwae as his assistants, with Rwandan Corneill Hategekimana appointed as the strength and conditioning coach.

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Hategekimana brings vast regional experience and a FIFA Advanced Diploma, strengthening the team's physical preparation.

Goalkeeping coach David Juma will continue to play a key role in keeping the club's shot-stoppers sharp between the posts.

Meanwhile, Team Manager Elijah Sani, Kit Manager Absalom Aduda, and Youth Team Head Coach Kevin Momanyi will also be expected to ensure smooth club operations while developing the next generation of Shabana FC talent.

After a season that began with title aspirations but ended in a disappointing fifth-place finish with 52 points, the club will be looking to Fathi to reignite their championship dreams.

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