The World Cup Round of 16 promises high-stakes clashes as top teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

The knockout stage is in full swing: 1xBet highlights the key matches of the World Championship Round of 16

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The planet's main football tournament enters a stage where every detail can determine the outcome of a match. In the Round of 16, there is no room for error: one costly mistake can undo everything a team has worked for, while a single decisive strike can pave the way forward.

Only those who are ready to handle the pressure and deliver when it matters most will keep their title hopes alive. The best sports betting site, 1xBet, will highlight the round’s top matches and break down what to expect from the key knockout stage showdowns.

Canada vs Morocco

Odds: W1 – 5.23, X – 3.64, W2 – 1.82

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Morocco continue to prove that their success in Qatar was no fluke. At the 2026 World Championship, the Atlas Lions progressed through the group stage unbeaten and knocked out the Netherlands in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 32.

Canada have reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history, but this is by no means accidental. The team has made a confident run through the tournament, improving as it went along, and will now put up a fight against one of the strongest opponents.

Four years ago in Qatar, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1. The Atlas Lions are once again going into the match as favorites, but the Maple Leaf Team have already shown that they are capable of springing a surprise. Will the 2022 semi-finalists live up to their status?

Portugal vs Spain

Odds: W1 – 4.11, X – 3.67, W2 – 2

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The Portugal vs Spain match could prove to be one of the highlights of the tournament in America. Both teams demonstrate a high level of ball control, make good use of the wings, and rely on quick attacking moves.

Portugal build their play around skilful midfielders and dynamic attacking players, aiming to transition quickly from defense to attack. Spain traditionally focus on positional play, passing combinations, and constant pressure on their opponents.

Particular attention in this fixture will be drawn to the clash between the experienced Cristiano Ronaldo and the young Lamine Yamal. Their duel could be one of the key storylines of the battle and a symbol of the generational change in world football.

United States vs Belgium

Odds: W1 – 2.73, X – 3.49, W2 – 2.75

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The US national team is playing some spectacular attacking football and has reached the World Championship round of 16 for the fourth time in a row. Their three previous attempts to progress further failed, so this new knockout stage match is of particular significance for the Americans.

Belgium are approaching the game with the sense that this is a last chance for the members of their “Golden Generation” who are still in the team. Many of the key players have already passed the peak of their careers, and this tournament could be their final opportunity to achieve major international success.

In 2014, it was Belgium who knocked the US out at this stage, winning 2-1 in extra time. Will the Stars and Stripes cope with the pressure, or will the Red Devils’ experience and class prove decisive again?

Brazil vs Norway

Odds: W1 – 1.91, X – 3.8, W2 – 4.37

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Norway are taking part in the world’s premier football tournament for the first time in 28 years and have already emerged as one of the standout teams in the competition. The Vikings show impressive attacking play, while Erling Haaland, with 5 goals, is one of the top scorers in the tournament.

Brazil are traditionally among the favorites and look confident on the pitch. The Pentacampeão successfully combine positional attacks with quick counterattacks, regularly creating scoring chances. Nevertheless, both teams have their weaknesses: Norway’s defense may struggle against Brazil’s fast attacks, whereas the Seleção defenders will have to withstand intense pressure from Haaland and his teammates.

Mexico vs England

Odds: W1 – 3.21, X – 3.25, W2 – 2.52

Mexico are putting on a strong performance at the tournament on home soil. Javier Aguirre’s side have won all four of their games and haven’t conceded a single goal yet. However, the level of opposition will rise dramatically in the round of 16. None of El Tricolor’s previous opponents have been on a par with England, a team that has already proven it can win tough matches and hold on to a lead under pressure.

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This clash will be a real test for both sides. Mexico will aim to maintain their defensive solidity and capitalize on the support of the home crowd, while England will rely on the quality of their attacking players, their physical strength, and their leaders’ experience. Will the hosts manage to stop the favorites, or will the Three Lions’ fighting spirit and quality prevail again?

After the group stage and the opening round of the knockout stage, only the teams that have backed up their ambitions through their results remain in the tournament. At this stage, the favorites must withstand the pressure of their status, while their opponents must seize every opportunity to advance. The Round of 16 is often a test of not only quality but also character: a single goal, a substitution, or a tactical decision can change the course of the match and determine which team advances to the next round.

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