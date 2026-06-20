Omanyala, Odira Carry Gold Medal Hopes as Kenya Names Formidable Athletics Squad for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Athletics Kenya has named a formidable team to the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a number of experienced stars included.
Defending 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, world 800m champion Lilian Odira, former world 1,500m gold medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego are among those who have been selected.
Omanyala and Wycliffe Kinyamal delivered electrifying performances at Nyayo Stadium, securing their spots on the Kenyan team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The duo highlighted the final day of the Athletics Kenya national championships, which also served as the official trials.
A total of 63 athletes were selected to represent Kenya in Glasgow, Scotland next month. Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, will defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham. He clinched his spot by winning the national 100m final.
Cheruiyot and Odira Ooze Confidence
In the middle-distance events, Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2019 world 1,500m champion, is determined to upgrade his previous silver medal to gold in Glasgow. Cheruiyot, who has recovered from recent injuries and won his first Diamond League meeting event last week, expressed his satisfaction after winning the national title.
"I came here to win, and it feels good to represent the country once again at the Commonwealth Games," said Cheruiyot. "This is a good challenge, and my target is to improve on my medal."
Meanwhile, Odira will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a commanding victory in the women's two-lap race. She crossed the line ahead of Naomi Korir and Janet Amimo, who finished second and third, respectively.
"I'm excited to have won the national title for the third year running, which shows my hard work is paying off," Odira stated. "After winning the world title, my next target is to bring the Commonwealth Games title home. I have to prepare well for the championships."
Other notable results from the trials include Mathew Kipsang's victory in the men's 5,000m, where he outpaced Cornelius Kemboi to take the win.
KENYA’S ATHLETICS SQUAD TO 2026 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
100m women
Milcent Ndoro
100m men
Ferdinand Omanyala
Meshack Babu
Mark Otieno
100m Hurdles women
Rukia Nusra Omulisia
200m men
Zablon Ekwam
Elkana Kiprotich Sabila
400m women
Mercy Oketch
Mercy Chebet
Nancy Jepkosgei
400m men
Kelvin Tonoui
Boniface Mweresa
George Mutinda
400m Hurdles women
Vanice Kerubo Nyakisera
400m Hurdles men
Kipkorir Rotich
800m women
Lilian Odira
Janet Jepkemoi Amimo
Vivian Chebet
800m men
Wyclife Kinyamal
Kelvin Kimtai Loti
Nicholas Kiplagat
One mile women
Naomi Korir
Teresiah Muthoni Gateri
Rosemary Longisa
One mile men
Timothy Cheruiyot
Reynold Cheruiyot
Brian Komen
3000m SC women
Celestine Biwot
Faith Cherotich
3000m SC men
Simon Koech
Edmund Serem
Leonard Kipkemoi Bett
5000m women
Caroline Nyaga Nyagothie
Rebecca Mwangi
5000m men
Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang
Cornelius Kibet Kemboi
Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi
10,000m women
Diana Wanza
Miriam Chebet
10,000m men
Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui
Edwin Kipkosgei Kurgat
Daniel Ebenyo
10,000m race walk
Stephen Ndangiri Kihu
10,000m race walk women
Sylvia Jerono Kemboi
High jump men
Asbel Kiprop Kemboi
Long jump women
Faith Kipsang Jepkemboi
Triple jump men
Kevin Kiprono Kemboi
Hammer men
Dominic Ongidi Abunda
Shot put women
Belinda Adhiambo Oburu
Javelin women
Irene Jepkemboi
Javelin men
Julius Yego
Decathlon men
Edwin Too
4x100m men
Ferdinand Omanyala
Meshack Babu
Mark Otieno
Zablon Ekwam
Elkana Kiprotich Sabila
4x400m mixed
Mercy Oketch
Mercy Chebet
Nancy Jepkosgei
Kelvin Tonoui
Boniface Mweresa
George Mutinda