Omanyala, Odira Carry Gold Medal Hopes as Kenya Names Formidable Athletics Squad for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Defending champion Ferdinand Omanyala and world champion Lilian Odira are among the star names who will be flying Kenya’s flag at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Athletics Kenya has named a formidable team to the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a number of experienced stars included.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defending 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, world 800m champion Lilian Odira, former world 1,500m gold medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego are among those who have been selected.

Omanyala and Wycliffe Kinyamal delivered electrifying performances at Nyayo Stadium, securing their spots on the Kenyan team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The duo highlighted the final day of the Athletics Kenya national championships, which also served as the official trials.

A total of 63 athletes were selected to represent Kenya in Glasgow, Scotland next month. Omanyala, the reigning 100m Commonwealth champion, will defend the title he won four years ago in Birmingham. He clinched his spot by winning the national 100m final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cheruiyot and Odira Ooze Confidence

In the middle-distance events, Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2019 world 1,500m champion, is determined to upgrade his previous silver medal to gold in Glasgow. Cheruiyot, who has recovered from recent injuries and won his first Diamond League meeting event last week, expressed his satisfaction after winning the national title.

"I came here to win, and it feels good to represent the country once again at the Commonwealth Games," said Cheruiyot. "This is a good challenge, and my target is to improve on my medal."

Meanwhile, Odira will make her Commonwealth Games debut after a commanding victory in the women's two-lap race. She crossed the line ahead of Naomi Korir and Janet Amimo, who finished second and third, respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm excited to have won the national title for the third year running, which shows my hard work is paying off," Odira stated. "After winning the world title, my next target is to bring the Commonwealth Games title home. I have to prepare well for the championships."

Other notable results from the trials include Mathew Kipsang's victory in the men's 5,000m, where he outpaced Cornelius Kemboi to take the win.

KENYA’S ATHLETICS SQUAD TO 2026 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

100m women

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milcent Ndoro

100m men

Ferdinand Omanyala

Meshack Babu

Mark Otieno

Advertisement

Advertisement

100m Hurdles women

Rukia Nusra Omulisia

200m men

Zablon Ekwam

Elkana Kiprotich Sabila

Advertisement

Advertisement

400m women

Mercy Oketch

Mercy Chebet

Nancy Jepkosgei

400m men

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelvin Tonoui

Boniface Mweresa

George Mutinda

400m Hurdles women

Vanice Kerubo Nyakisera

Advertisement

Advertisement

400m Hurdles men

Kipkorir Rotich

800m women

Lilian Odira

Janet Jepkemoi Amimo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivian Chebet

800m men

Wyclife Kinyamal

Kelvin Kimtai Loti

Nicholas Kiplagat

Advertisement

Advertisement

One mile women

Naomi Korir

Teresiah Muthoni Gateri

Rosemary Longisa

One mile men

Timothy Cheruiyot

Reynold Cheruiyot

Brian Komen

3000m SC women

Celestine Biwot

Faith Cherotich

3000m SC men

Simon Koech

Edmund Serem

Leonard Kipkemoi Bett

5000m women

Caroline Nyaga Nyagothie

Rebecca Mwangi

5000m men

Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang

Cornelius Kibet Kemboi

Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi

10,000m women

Diana Wanza

Miriam Chebet

10,000m men

Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui

Edwin Kipkosgei Kurgat

Daniel Ebenyo

10,000m race walk

Stephen Ndangiri Kihu

10,000m race walk women

Sylvia Jerono Kemboi

High jump men

Asbel Kiprop Kemboi

Long jump women

Faith Kipsang Jepkemboi

Triple jump men

Kevin Kiprono Kemboi

Hammer men

Dominic Ongidi Abunda

Shot put women

Belinda Adhiambo Oburu

Javelin women

Irene Jepkemboi

Javelin men

Julius Yego

Decathlon men

Edwin Too

4x100m men

Ferdinand Omanyala

Meshack Babu

Mark Otieno

Zablon Ekwam

Elkana Kiprotich Sabila

4x400m mixed

Mercy Oketch

Mercy Chebet

Nancy Jepkosgei

Kelvin Tonoui

Boniface Mweresa